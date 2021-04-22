Unity Software : Reflect evolves into a suite of purpose-built applications for AEC

Unity Reflect's suite of products helps you connect BIM data, stakeholders, and every phase of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) lifecycle in one immersive, collaborative real-time platform. See how Unity Reflect Review and Unity Reflect Develop can enable better design reviews and empower your team to create.

Unity Reflectlaunched in 2019 as a product to create differentiated real-time BIM applications and customize the user experience by building on top of Unity Reflect with the Unity Editor. You could also bring your Autodesk Revit models with all of their BIM metadata into the out-of-the-box Unity Reflect viewer with no development needed.

Since then we added plug-ins for BIM 360, Navisworks, SketchUp, and Rhino. We released new features such as 1:1 scale on-site augmented reality (AR), cloud hosting, Universal Render Pipeline (URP), and more. We improved the user interface, model navigation, visual fidelity, and model loading times. But we also knew Unity Reflect needed to evolve.

﻿

Every AEC company has different needs throughout the entire building lifecycle, from design to preconstruction to on-site. To help better meet those needs, Unity Reflect is evolving from a single product to a suite of purpose-built applications geared towards distinct use cases. Starting today, it will break into two products - Unity Reflect Review and Unity Reflect Develop.

Design reviews take place throughout the entire lifecycle of a project. The problem is there's no shared, collaborative environment with stakeholders to make decisions in real-time. Communicating design intent during traditional reviews is a difficult process. Static 2D and 3D models cause details to be lost in translation, static renderings aren't flexible enough, and not everyone is on the same page.

After planning and development, the first step in a construction project is designed, meaning it's the first step in capturing data. Our vision is to transform and empower owners and stakeholders to more effectively use their data. With Unity Reflect Review, you can easily import your design models into an immersive experience, including in AR and virtual reality (VR), to facilitate interactive design reviews, communicate effectively, and collaborate with project stakeholders.

Interactive real-time 3D lets you experience a model before its built and avoid misunderstandings and design errors downstream. Conduct sun studies, measure distances, overlay models in 1:1 AR at scale, and filter BIM data to create more aha! moments.

A collaborative multi-user environment allows you to walk through a model together in VR and AR to communicate design intent. See who else is viewing the model, where they are in the model with 'follow' mode, and see what they're seeing. This drives alignment and enables better contextual understanding among all project stakeholders

Make changes to projects on-premise or in the cloud to improve collaboration with users outside of your network. Bring Autodesk Revit, BIM 360, Navisworks, SketchUp, and Rhino projects into real-time 3D. View on any device or platform, including VR, AR, iOS, Android, and PC.

Seamlessly import design models from Autodesk Revit, BIM 360, Navisworks, SketchUp, and Rhino into Unity Reflect Review. Maintain a live link to the original models and view changes and feedback in real-time.

Existing AEC products don't fit every workflow and only solve part of the problem. With Unity Reflect Develop, you can build your own comprehensive custom solution to address any problem across the building and infrastructure lifecycle, such as digital twins, construction sequencing, BIM coordination, and interactive safety training, to name a few.

No need to start from scratch either. Unity Reflect Develop provides an SDK to create custom applications and accelerate development, save money, and scale your distribution. This includes APIs for creating custom plug-ins, importing BIM data in the Unity Editor, streaming BIM data into a runtime app, and a fully open-sourced reference app.

Scale success across all your projects. Instead of bespoke development efforts, build repeatable solutions that can be deployed to any current project, small or large on any screen size.

Capture, transform, and more effectively understand your data. Import models from popular design tools to enable better decision-making and supercharge your productivity.

Connect stakeholders wherever they are by deploying custom applications on any device or platform, including VR, AR, iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

Create recurring revenue beyond the initial project engagement with runtime applications, training, support services, and more.

We're excited to announce that Unity Reflect Review and Unity Reflect Develop are available to purchase starting today.

For existing customers, your current Unity Reflect license will work for both Unity Reflect Develop and Unity Reflect Review for the duration of your contract term. At the end of your contract term, you will have the choice to renew as either Unity Reflect Review or Unity Reflect Develop.

There are options to fit users and organizations with different needs and project sizes. You can purchase Unity Review Review or Unity Reflect Develop licenses for $690 each.

Register for our webinaron Wednesday, April 28 at 8 am PT | 11 am ET | 3 pm GMT to learn more about the evolution of Unity Reflect's new offerings.

Contact us for more information