Unity Software Inc.

UNITY SOFTWARE INC.

(U)
Summary 
Summary

Unity : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast

04/15/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at the Unity Investor Relations website at investors.unity.com along with the company's earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, operate and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Source: Unity


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 967 M - -
Net income 2021 -328 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -98,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 102 M 28 102 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,4x
EV / Sales 2022 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 001
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 141,80 $
Last Close Price 101,12 $
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Salvatore Riccitiello Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Felipe Visoso Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ralph Hauwert Hauwert Senior Vice President, Research & Development
Joachim Ante Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.-34.11%28 102
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.22%1 927 715
SEA LIMITED23.37%125 710
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.41%96 691
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.81%59 700
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.02%57 884
