    UNVR   US91336L1070

UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC.

(UNVR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-24 pm EDT
35.55 USD   -0.03%
Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KBNT, PTRS, UNVR, ROCC
PR
05/18Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PTRS, CVT, UNVR, ROCC
PR
05/10Univar Solutions Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Univar Solutions Inc. - UNVR
BU
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KBNT, PTRS, UNVR, ROCC

05/25/2023 | 02:59am EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT)'s merger with Adomni Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Kubient shareholders are expected to own approximately 26% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company. If you are a Kubient shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)'s sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc. for 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share. If you are a Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo for $36.15 per share in cash. If you are a Univar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC)'s sale to Baytex Energy Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash, for each Ranger common share. If you are a Ranger shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-kbnt-ptrs-unvr-rocc-301834352.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
