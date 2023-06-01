Advanced search
    UNVR   US91336L1070

UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC.

(UNVR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-31 pm EDT
35.62 USD   -0.11%
07:40aShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PTRS, UNVR, TESS, NATI
PR
05/31Headwinds growing for Brenntag ahead of annual general meeting
DP
05/30Univar Solutions to Distribute ICL's Rovitaris Textured Plant Proteins in North America
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PTRS, UNVR, TESS, NATI

06/01/2023 | 07:40am EDT
NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)'s sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc. for 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each Partners share. If you are a Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo for $36.15 per share in cash. If you are a Univar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)'s sale to affiliates of Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital for $9.00 in cash per share. If you are a TESSCO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)'s sale to Emerson Electric Co. for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a National Instruments shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ptrs-unvr-tess-nati-301839882.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer