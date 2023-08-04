Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 1000

Univar Solutions Inc. is a global distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals and ingredients, as well as a provider of value-added services, to customers across a range of diverse industries. The Company's segments include Univar Solutions USA (USA), Univar Solutions Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Univar Solutions Canada (Canada) and Univar Solutions Latin America (LATAM). The USA Segment is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals and ingredients in the United States. The EMEA segment supports commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distribution to customers primarily in its industrial solutions, life sciences and general industrial end markets. Its Canada segment operates distribution sites and solution centers located throughout Canada supporting commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distribution across customers in its general industrial, industrial solutions, refining and chemical processing and life sciences end markets.

Sector Commodity Chemicals