Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 400 Industrials (Sector)
Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 400 Industrials
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nyse - 03:59:33 2023-07-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.14 USD
|+0.47%
|+0.42%
|+13.65%
|06:00am
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 1000
|CI
|06:00am
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 400 Industrials
|CI
Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 400 Industrials (Sector)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|36.14 USD
|+0.47%
|+0.42%
|5 703 M $
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 1000
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 400 Industrials
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P 400
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc.(NYSE:UNVR) dropped from S&P TMI Index
|CI
|Penske Automotive Group to Replace Univar Solutions in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Univar Solutions Inc. Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") compeleted the acquisition of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) from Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, The Vanguard Group, Inc., BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. and others.
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc. Adds Kalsec(R) Inc. Advanced Hop Ingredients to Its Portfolio Through New Distribution Agreement
|CI
|Univar Solutions Named Authorized Distributor for Camlin Fine Sciences' Aroma Ingredients in US, Canada
|MT
|Univar Solutions Says It Has Received Certain Regulatory Approvals for Pending Acquisition by Apollo
|MT
|Univar Solutions Agrees to Distribute W.R Grace's SYLOID FP Silica in Europe
|MT
|Univar Solutions Expands Specialty Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Ingredient Portfolios with Grace SYLOID® FP Silica for Majority of Europe
|CI
|Transcript : Univar Solutions Inc. - Special Call
|CI
|Univar Solutions Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Apollo Global Management Funds
|MT
|Declaration of Voting Results by Univar Solutions
|CI
|European Commission Approves Univar’s Acquisition by Apollo, Platinum falcon
|MT
|Univar Solutions Names Alexandra S. Colin as General Counsel, Effective from July 1, 2023
|CI
|Univar Solutions Inc. acquired Kale Kimya Kimyevi Maddeler Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. for approximately 130 million.
|CI
|Headwinds growing for Brenntag ahead of annual general meeting
|DP
|Univar Solutions to Distribute ICL's Rovitaris Textured Plant Proteins in North America
|MT
|Univar Solutions Expands Food Ingredients Portfolio with Addition of Rovitaris Plant-Based Proteins from ICL
|CI
|Shareholder advisor ISS opposes Brenntag candidate for supervisory board
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.65%
|5 703 M $
|-3.49%
|2 614 M $
|+34.27%
|1 260 M $
|+4.49%
|1 189 M $
|+0.51%
|662 M $
|+30.90%
|502 M $
|+1.64%
|257 M $
|-14.79%
|208 M $
|+20.48%
|202 M $
|-4.61%
|195 M $