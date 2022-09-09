Univar : Stahl and Univar Solutions Strengthen Partnership by Expanding Distribution Agreement to Customers in Brazil and Colombia

Waalwijk, the Netherlands, September 9, 2022 - Stahl, an active proponent of responsible chemistry, has confirmed a new distribution agreement with Univar Solutions, a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. Univar Solutions Brazil and Univar Solutions Colombia will deliver Stahl products to customers in Brazil and Colombia, respectively. The agreement was made effective September 1, 2022.

With more than 90 years of experience in chemical and ingredient distribution, Univar Solutions' expertise will help Stahl anticipate and leverage meaningful growth opportunities in two of South America's most dynamic economies. The new agreement builds on Stahl's long-standing partnership with Univar Solutions, who has served as Stahl's distributor in Eastern Europe for several years. The companies share a commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and supply chain efficiency, making the collaboration highly beneficial for both parties.

"Stahl is delighted to announce this expanded partnership with Univar Solutions," said Raymond Bakker, Global Business Director Stahl Polymers. "With our values and priorities so closely aligned, Univar Solutions was the natural choice to help Stahl expand in South America. By working more closely together, we will deliver greater value for customers, investors, and wider society."

Under the new agreement, Univar Solutions will distribute Stahl's extensive range of products and polymers for coatings material customers. The products are mainly acrylic resins, polyurethanes, and the special polymers from Stahl's European and Brazilian production and are used in various industrial and wood coating applications. The registered trade names Picassian® and Relca® are already established in the market and are well known in the coatings industry.

"I'm very pleased to expand our relationship with Stahl into Brazil and Colombia, thus bringing more product solutions to our industrial coatings customers. Growing relationships such as this showcase the true global nature of the Univar Solutions' CASE business and how we bring value to customers and supply partners," said Chris Fitzgerald, global vice president, CASE, Rubber and Plastic Additives for Univar Solutions.

Note for the editor:

For more information please contact:

Anne ter Braak, Corporate Communications & Marketing Manager

E anne.terbraak@stahl.com

T +31 416 689 111

Stahl - Helping to shape a better chemicals industry

With headquarters in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, Stahl works with partners worldwide to develop and deliver the necessary chemistry behind everyday materials, including footwear, clothing, cars, and home furnishings. Supported by a global workforce of nearly 2,000, our processing and specialty coatings technologies help these materials to perform better for longer, while reducing their environmental impact.

Stahl was established in 1930. Nearly a century later, we remain committed to shaping a better chemicals industry - one that enables high living standards within planetary boundaries. We have identified four areas of strategic importance to help us realize our goals: digital transformation, open innovation, renewable feedstocks, and sustainable development. By applying our efforts to these areas alongside our value chain partners, we can deliver more value for our employees, customers, investors, and society at large.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.