Univar : Proxy (PDF 935 KB)

A message from our President and CEO

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

In the 1990s, the Broadway musical RENT famously asked the question, "How do you measure a year?" For all of us, when we think about the year that was 2020, the answer to that question is complicated.

For Univar Solutions, the headline numbers would suggest a difficult year. Our one-year total shareholder return was down 22%. Year over year results, as measured by revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, were also down versus 2019. From the perspective of these measurements, we fell short of the expectations that we had set for ourselves. And, because we believe in pay-for-performance, the incentives paid to our executives for last year's performance are correlative with the results achieved. Each of our named executive officers received a short-term incentive payment equal to no greater than 15% of target - the formulaic result of the Company having missed the Adjusted EBITDA goal set for 2020 and achieving only the threshold goal for working capital as a percentage of sales. Further, since neither the Adjusted EBITDA nor the ROIC threshold targets in the long-term incentive plan were met, no performance-based restricted stock units were earned for the 2020 performance period. In this way, our compensation programs operated exactly as intended, which is to ensure strong linkage between realized pay and the outcomes we have delivered to all of you.

However, other measurements would suggest a banner year. As measured by Lost Time Injuries, 2020 will go down as our safest year ever. We are extremely proud of the resilience that our people and our business showed in the face of great adversity and at a time when keeping our people and communities healthy, fed, clean and safe was an absolute priority. In a year when liquidity concerns were heightened, we improved our Net Free Cash Flow, maintained solid liquidity, and reduced our net debt. We did this, with the strength of our supplier and customer relationships, by tightly and quickly managing our cost structure, and by executing on our portfolio management strategy, which included selling some of our non-core businesses. Further, we figured out how to continue executing on our business system migration plans, which previously had been designed around the ability to travel and conduct large-group, in-person training. Not progressing these plans was not an option for us because we understand how important it is (to ourselves and to you) for us to enable the net synergies articulated from our 2019 acquisition of Nexeo Solutions. Relatedly, the circumstances of the year did not prevent us from delivering on the acquisition-related net synergies that had been planned for the year and indeed we delivered $46 million in value capture. Finally, last year we launched our Streamline 2022 (S22) program, which is our plan to reduce leverage below 3.0x by the end of this year, maximize our net free cash flow conversion, and improve Adjusted EBITDA margins to 9% by the end of 2022. We believe this provides clear line-of-sight, as well as a rallying cry, to where we are headed. We are optimistic about the progress being made on our plan to reduce leverage, maximize cash flow and target new capital allocation opportunities.

How will history measure the year that was 2020? Only time will tell but I imagine that as we get some distance from the acute pain caused by the myriad of circumstances the year presented, the silver linings will emerge. For Univar Solutions the silver lining was the reinvigoration of our purpose, which resonated with all of you as well as all of us. We keep people healthy, fed, clean, and safe. It's that simple. Last March, when the world started shutting down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were finding ways to keep running. It was daunting but also inspiring. As a company, we are honored to have served society during such a challenging time - it will always be an impactful part of our history and it has given our employees new forms of pride and engagement, which we believe will have a positive multiplier effect in countless ways. All things considered, 525,600 minutes of purpose is not a bad way to measure a year.

Sincerely,

David C. Jukes

President and Chief Executive Officer

A message from our Board Chair

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

By almost any measure, 2020 was a challenging year for many companies. I am pleased that at Univar Solutions, David Jukes, his management team, and the organization-at-large stayed focused on the Company's strategy, results, people, shareholders and myriad of other stakeholders to deliver solid performance in extraordinary times. Through their work, the Company is poised (from a portfolio, strategy, and execution standpoint) to continue its work on an agenda that includes growth, strong cash flow, and an improved balance sheet in 2021 and beyond.

In addition, since the Company's initial public offering in 2015, the Company has continuously enhanced its corporate governance structure and practices, which is reflective of its maturation and evolution. In particular, over the course of the last year, the Company took action in a number of important areas, as follows:

• The Company continues to separate the CEO and Chairman roles, with my evolution from Lead Director to Independent Board Chair following Stephen D. Newlin's term as Executive Chair;

• The size of the Board was reduced from 12 to 10 directors following the retirement of two directors in line with the Board's retirement policy;

• Rhonda Germany was appointed as the Chair of the Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee, the scope of which has been expanded to include oversight of ESG matters;

• After reviewing and revising its Corporate Governance Guidelines, the Company further limited the number of public boards upon which a director is permitted to serve (absent approval) from six to four;

• Following stockholder engagement, the Company has strengthened its Clawback Policy to include the ability to clawback incentive compensation in the event of misconduct; and

• At this year's Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders will have the opportunity to vote on eliminating the 'supermajority' voting requirements in the Company's Certificate of Incorporation.

Overall, I am pleased with the progress made in 2020 and believe that our Board has a diverse and valuable set of experiences, skills and perspectives that will be brought to bear as the Company executes on its strategic plans.

In the coming year, the Company looks forward to putting the Nexeo integration in the rear-view-mirror, making progress against the S22 objectives, and otherwise continuing to work on its plans to improve margins, reduce debt, increase market share, and achieve overall growth. Equally important, the Company will continue to realize its purpose of keeping people healthy, fed, clean, and safe.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Christopher D. Pappas Chair of the Board

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

TO BE HELD MAY 6, 2021

To the Stockholders of Univar Solutions Inc.:

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or the "Company") will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, in a virtual-only format, for the following purposes (which are more fully explained in this Proxy Statement):

(i) elect the directors named in this Proxy Statement for a one-year term;

(ii) vote to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers described in this Proxy Statement;

(iii) ratify the Audit Committee's selection of Ernst & Young LLP ("Ernst & Young") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;

(iv) approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (as amended prior to the date hereof, the "Certificate of Incorporation") to eliminate all of its supermajority voting requirements; and

(v) transact any other business properly brought before the meeting.

Due to the continued public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health, safety, and well-being of our stockholders, employees, directors, and their respective families, the Company will hold the Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only. In future years, once the public health impact of COVID-19 begins to normalize, the Company will assess whether to offer full in-person meetings consistent with past practice.

The Notice of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement contains details about the business to be conducted at the meeting. You may also read the Notice of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement on Univar Solutions' website atwww.univarsolutions.com/investorsor at www.proxypush.com/UNVR.

Only stockholders of record and beneficial owners of shares of our common stock as of the close of business on March 9, 2021 may attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To assure that your shares are represented at the meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") urges you to vote your shares by proxy, telephone or Internet. To participate in the Annual Meeting, you must register using the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received ("control number"), atwww.proxydocs.com/UNVR. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in the name of a broker, bank, or other nominee, you will also need to provide the registered name on your account and the name of your broker, bank or other nominee as part of the registration process. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions by email, including unique links that will allow you to access the Annual Meeting, vote online and view the list of registered stockholders as of the Record Date (the "Stockholder List") during the Annual Meeting, as well as to submit questions prior to and during the Annual Meeting. If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to register for the meeting and access the virtual platform prior to the start time of the meeting to allow time to log-in and test your device's audio system. You may begin to log into the virtual platform beginning at 8:15 a.m. Central Time on May 6, 2021.

Proxy materials or a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") are being first released or mailed to stockholders on March 24, 2021. In accordance with rules and regulations adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company may furnish proxy materials by providing Internet access to those documents, instead of mailing a printed copy of the Company's proxy materials to each stockholder of record. The Notice contains instructions on how to access our proxy materials and vote online, or alternatively, request a paper copy of the proxy materials and a proxy card. This Notice of Annual Meeting, the Company's 2020 Annual Report and this Proxy Statement were posted in an easily readable and printable format on the Company's website,www.univarsolutions.com/investors, on or about March 24, 2021.

By Order of the Board of Directors of Univar Solutions Inc.,

Noelle J. Perkins

Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Risk Officer