    UNIVASTU   INE562X01013

UNIVASTU INDIA LIMITED

(UNIVASTU)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:04 2022-12-13 am EST
103.95 INR   +0.92%
12/12Univastu India : Price movement
PU
11/10Univastu India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/12Univastu India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Univastu India : Price movement

12/12/2022 | 11:55pm EST
Date: 13th December, 2022.

To,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C/1, Block-G,

Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Company's Scrip Code: UNIVASTU

Sub.: Clarification on movement in price

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to the clarification expected in respect of significant movement in price of the Company.

In this regard, we would like to inform you that the company is in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations and has been promptly informing the stock exchanges on all events and information, which have a bearing on operation or performance of the company. There is no undisclosed / price sensitive information or any impending announcement / corporate action which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time.

Further, we would like to assure you that Company will, as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, continue to promptly inform the exchanges of all material events / information / Actions.

We hope the above clarifies the matter and request you to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Univastu India Limited

ANKITA KISHOR JOSHI

Digitally signed by

ANKITA KISHOR JOSHI Date: 2022.12.13 09:56:34 +05'30'

Ankita Joshi

Company Secretary

Membership No: ACS43193.

Disclaimer

Univastu India Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 04:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
