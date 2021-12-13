Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Univentures Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UV   TH0136010Z02

UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(UV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Univentures Public : Disclosure of the Invitation of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.43 on the Company's website

12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
Date/Time
13 Dec 2021 17:43:52
Headline
Disclosure of the Invitation of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.43 on the Company's website
Symbol
UV
Source
UV
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Univentures pcl published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 280 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
Net income 2021 30,2 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
Net Debt 2021 2 936 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 254x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 7 418 M 221 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khumpol Poonsonee President & Executive Director
Atchariya Angsutam VP-Financial & Investors Relations Department
Potjanee Thanavaranit Chairman
Suwit Chindasanguan Independent Director
Tithiphan Chuerboonchai Independent director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED31.97%221
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.40%35 893
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.59%31 774
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.79%31 544
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.37%28 135
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.78%27 394