  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Univentures Public Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    UV   TH0136010Z02

UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(UV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Univentures Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 43 on the Company's Website

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
Date/Time
27 Jan 2022 17:02:58
Headline
Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 43 on the Company's Website
Symbol
UV
Source
UV
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Univentures pcl published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 280 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
Net income 2021 30,2 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net Debt 2021 2 936 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 254x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 6 730 M 204 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Univentures Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khumpol Poonsonee President & Executive Director
Atchariya Angsutam VP-Financial & Investors Relations Department
Potjanee Thanavaranit Chairman
Suwit Chindasanguan Independent Director
Tithiphan Chuerboonchai Independent director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.38%204
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.85%35 509
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.71%35 422
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.79%34 486
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED26.76%32 896
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.51%29 447