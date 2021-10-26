Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Univentures Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UV   TH0136010Z02

UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(UV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Univentures Public : Progress of Investment in Patana Intercool Co.,Ltd.

10/26/2021 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
26 Oct 2021 12:30:30
Headline
Progress of Investment in Patana Intercool Co.,Ltd.
Symbol
UV
Source
UV
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Univentures pcl published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:36aUNIVENTURES PUBLIC : Progress of Investment in Patana Intercool Co.,Ltd.
PU
08/10Univentures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
02/09Univentures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
01/12Univenture BGP Co., Ltd. announced that it has received THB 47.5 million in funding fro..
CI
2020Univentures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Sep..
CI
2020UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED(S : UV) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2020Univentures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2020Univentures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
2020Univentures Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2019Univentures Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 371 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2020 62,5 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
Net Debt 2020 1 576 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,3x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 8 221 M 249 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Univentures Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khumpol Poonsonee President & Executive Director
Atchariya Angsutam VP-Financial & Investors Relations Department
Potjanee Thanavaranit Chairman
Suwit Chindasanguan Independent Director
Tithiphan Chuerboonchai Independent director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED46.26%249
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.80%38 546
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.88%31 132
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.53%30 961
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.07%26 217
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.73%25 704