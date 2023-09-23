Universal Autofoundry Limited is an India-based global manufacturer and exporter specializing in the production of cast iron and ductile iron castings. The Companyâs products cater to various industries, including automobiles, earth movers, agriculture, railways and international markets. It offers castings in three different conditions: Machined, Semi Machined and as cast, all of which can be customized with surface treatments to meet its customers' specific requirements. Its diverse range of components, such as Suspension brackets, differential housings, hubs, brake drums, flywheels, adjuster nuts, pulleys, dampers and others, are utilized in the commercial vehicle and engineering sectors. The Companyâs manufacturing facilities span over 30,000 square meters. It supplies intricate, cored and fully machined cast components, with weights ranging from 4-125 kilograms. The casting capacity of the Company is approximately 42,000 metric tons per year.