  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Universal Biosensors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   AU000000UBI2

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.

(UBI)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Biosensors : Application for quotation of securities - UBI

12/17/2021 | 12:29am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS INC.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

UBI

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

66,656

14/12/2018

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS INC.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

121559993

1.3

ASX issuer code

UBI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

UBIAC : COMMON STOCK

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

UBI : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

66,656

14/12/2021

Issue date

14/12/2018

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

66,656

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3,20 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
Net income 2020 -7,64 M -5,47 M -5,47 M
Net cash 2020 19,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 158 M 114 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Biosensors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Stewart Sharman Chief Executive Officer
Salesh Balak Chief Financial Officer
Craig Evan Coleman Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Cossins Head-Research & Development
Nicholas Bliesner Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.104.60%109
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC40.78%258 393
DANAHER CORPORATION41.79%225 077
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.62%118 481
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG54.84%82 128
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION31.44%74 864