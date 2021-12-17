Universal Biosensors : Application for quotation of securities - UBI

For personal use only

Entity name

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS INC.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date UBI CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1 66,656 14/12/2018

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement