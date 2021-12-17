Universal Biosensors : Application for quotation of securities - UBI

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS INC.
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 17, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
UBI
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
66,656
14/12/2018
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
121559993
1.3
ASX issuer code
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
UBIAC : COMMON STOCK
TO (Existing Class)
UBI : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the
And the date the restrictions on
+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased
transfer have ceased or will cease
or are about to cease
14/12/2021
Issue date
14/12/2018
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
66,656
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
