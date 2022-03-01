Universal Biosensors : UBI Investor Presentation

Important Disclaimer

Presentation and Company

You must read the following notices (Disclaimer) before reading or making any use of this presentation or any information contained in it (collectively, the Presentation). The Presentation is private and confidential and has been prepared solely for informational purposes by Universal Biosensors, Inc. (Company). By receiving the Presentation, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, accepted and satisfied the terms and conditions of this Disclaimer and agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer, including any modifications to them. No part of this Presentation may be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means without the prior written permission of the Company. This presentation is intended to provide a general outline only and is not intended to be a definitive statement on the subject matter. This presentation is not financial advice and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of a particular person. Neither the Company, nor its officers or advisors or any other person warrants the accuracy of the analysis herein or guarantees the investment performance of the Company. Investors must make their own independent assessment of the Company and undertake such additional enquiries as they deem necessary or appropriate for their own investment purposes.

Forward Looking Statements and Risks

The statements contained in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "should", "can", "could", "propose", "potential", "outlook", "future", "illustration", "predict", "will", "would", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", "may", "assume" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations include but are not limited to: the success of research and development activities, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products, UBI's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property, difficulties or delays in manufacturing, the ability to successfully market new and existing products, competitive developments affecting our products, fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates, distribution, pricing, reimbursement, acquisitions or divestitures, litigation or government investigations and legislation or regulations that affect product production. The Company is subject to a number of risks which may result in our actual results differing materially from our current expectations. These risks may be out of the control of, and unknown to, UBI and its officers, employees, advisors or agents. For a summary of key risks, refer to the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Australian Securities Exchange.

Past Performance and Financial Information

Past performance information given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those referred to in this Presentation. All dollar values are in Australian dollars (AUD$) unless otherwise stated. This Presentation contains pro forma and forecast financial information. The pro forma and forecast financial information provided in the Presentation is for information purposes only and is not represented as an indication of the Company's actual or future financial position. In addition, certain figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Therefore, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in the Presentation.

Photographs, Diagrams and Industry Data

Photographs in this Presentation which do not have descriptions are used for illustration only and should not be interpreted to mean that any person shown endorses this Presentation or its contents or that the assets shown are owned by the Company. Diagrams in this Presentation have been prepared by the Company, are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale. Unless stated otherwise, all data contained in tables, charts and graphs is based on information available at the date of this Presentation. This Presentation contains industry and market data and statistics, third party estimates and other information (including industry forecasts and projections). The Company has not independently verified the industry data included in this Presentation.

Securities and Distribution Limited

Under applicable United States securities laws all of the shares of our common stock are "restricted securities" as that term is defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Restricted securities may be resold in the public market to United States persons as defined in Regulation S only if registered for resale or if they qualify for an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. We have not agreed to register any of our common stock for resale by security holders. Distribution or release of this Presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law and such restrictions should be observed. Persons who come into possession of this Presentation who are not in Australia should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Placing the universal power of biosensors into the hands of those who need it

©Copyright Universal Biosensors 2021. Private and confidential.