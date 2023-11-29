Universal Copper Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Universal Copper Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.181026 million compared to CAD 0.113962 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.688244 million compared to CAD 1.19 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.