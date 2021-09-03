Universal copper : grants stock options

Log in
    UNV   CA9134542039

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD.

(UNV)
09/03/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia, September 03, 2021 - Universal Copper Ltd. ('Universal Copper' or the 'Company')(TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,400,000 share purchase options to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and with a term of five years. All options will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period.

The new grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
'Clive Massey'
Clive H. Massey
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (604) 341-6870

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking' statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'projects', 'potential' and similar expressions, or that events or conditions 'will', 'would', 'may', 'could' or 'should' occur. Although Universal Copper Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Universal Copper Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Universal Copper Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Disclaimer

Universal Copper Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
