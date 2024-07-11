ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
July 1, 2024
Dear Universal Shareholders,
At Universal, we offer a unique value proposition and are a supplier of choice, providing high-quality, customizable, traceable, value-added agriproducts that are essential to meeting our customers' needs in today's dynamic markets. Our commitment to sustainability, cultivating long-term relationships with our customers and suppliers, investing in our people, and maintaining our financial strength have helped us endure for over 100 years through multiple economic cycles and build a broader agriproducts services platform.
Throughout fiscal year 2024, we demonstrated the strength of Universal's operations and the resiliency of our business model in the face of ongoing industry and macro challenges. Looking ahead, we are positioned to build on our track record of operational excellence and advance our strategies to deliver value to our shareholders. I have a deep sense of appreciation for our incredible team at Universal and am humbled by the support of our customers, farmers, employees, and other partners, and of course our shareholders.
Maximizing Opportunities as the Leading Global Leaf Tobacco Supplier. Strengthening and investing for growth in our leaf tobacco business remains a top priority. We continue to pursue opportunities to expand the services we provide customers, drive further supply chain efficiencies and cost reductions, and increase our market share. In fiscal year 2024, we successfully met customer demand for leaf tobacco despite tight supply conditions, underscoring the depth of our operational expertise. In line with our commitment to responsibly source our products, we also continued to support a sustainable supply chain while protecting not only the farmers from whom we directly purchase tobacco, but also the broader communities in which we operate. As we look to the future, we will build on our long-standing relationships with our customers and suppliers to enable them to achieve their goals in the ever-evolving market.
Enhancing our Plant-BasedIngredients Platform. Since 2018 we have invested in developing Universal Ingredients, our plant-based ingredients platform, to support future growth and deliver new lines of revenue. Fiscal year 2024 was a significant building year for our Ingredients Operations. In addition to investing in Universal Ingredients' commercial sales team and research and development function, we undertook a major expansion project at our manufacturing campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We believe that this unique project will significantly expand our processing capabilities, including aseptic packaging, and enable us to considerably grow our product portfolio. We expect the expanded manufacturing facility to be fully operational in the second half of fiscal year 2025 and contribute meaningfully to the results of our Ingredients Operations segment in fiscal year 2026.
Pursuing Our Sustainability Goals to Benefit the Stakeholders We Serve. We have a responsibility to our stakeholders to set high standards of social and environmental performance, while promoting a sustainable supply chain. By continuing to integrate sustainability into our business strategy and supply chain operations, we aim to improve the livelihoods of our contracted farmers and the communities in which we operate.
In fiscal year 2024, we made progress against our sustainability goals and operational emissions targets in our global supply chain. The use of renewable energy has a significant role to play in our carbon emissions reduction strategy and our ability to meet the targets we have set. Therefore, we entered into a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement for renewable energy produced by a new solar power project in fiscal year 2024 that is expected to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 15,000 metric tons per year, or 45% of Universal's Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, in the United States beginning in 2026. We also entered into an emission reduction agreement for our tobacco growing areas in the Philippines, which is expected to offset a portion of our emissions in Asia beginning in 2025.
Our business relies on over 200,000 farmers with whom we contract directly across more than 20 countries. Their well-being is pivotal to the resiliency and profitability of our tobacco business, so we train all contracted farmers on our Good Agricultural Practices program, and the Agricultural Labor Practices program, which sets the standard for our human rights expectations on the farm. For the second year in a row, we substantially met our targets for personal protective equipment distribution, farm labor and workplace accommodations, child labor elimination, and farm labor payments for our contracted tobacco growers. To learn more about the important work we are doing, please visit our website to read our most recent annual Sustainability Report, published in December 2023.
Positioning the Company for Growth in the Future. As disciplined corporate stewards, we remain committed to reliable shareholder value creation to better position our company for the future. Looking at the year ahead, we intend to strengthen and invest in areas of growth for our tobacco business, as we have for over a century. We also intend to deliver on our vision for Universal Ingredients by growing our product portfolio and providing a complete, innovative suite of solutions for our ingredient customers. At Universal, we take great pride in our operating history of over 100 years. Across our business, we will continue to build strong relationships with our customers, employees, partners, growers, and the communities in which we operate, and will utilize our strengths to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.
I encourage you to read the pages that follow to inform your voting decisions as I ask for your voting support. On behalf of Universal Corporation, I thank you for your investment and trust in us as we continue to build on our proud history of more than 100 years.
Sincerely,
GEORGE C. FREEMAN, III
Chairman, President, and
Chief Executive Officer
Universal Corporation
P.O. Box 25099
Richmond, Virginia 23260
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Universal Corporation will be held at our headquarters located at 9201 Forest Hill Avenue, Stony Point II Building, Richmond, Virginia 23235, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, for the following purposes:
- to elect as directors the three nominees to the Board of Directors named in the accompanying Proxy Statement to serve three-year terms;
- to approve a non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of our named executive officers;
- to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025; and
- to act upon such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
Admission Pre-RegistrationRequirement. If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, you must pre-register in advance. This will allow us to arrange the meeting space and expedite the admission process when attendees arrive. To pre- register, please follow the instructions on page 3 in the accompanying Proxy Statement. Although guests are welcome if they pre-register, only holders of record of shares of our Common Stock at the close of business on June 6, 2024, shall be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
Vote Your Shares. Please note that brokers may not vote your shares on the election of directors or on the advisory vote on executive compensation in the absence of your specific instructions as to how to vote. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting in person, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting. We urge you to vote over the Internet, by phone or complete, sign, date, and return the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction in the envelope provided. Beneficial owners of shares of our Common Stock held in street name through a bank or brokerage account should follow the enclosed instructions for voting their shares. We hope you are able to pre-register and attend the Annual Meeting, but even if you cannot attend please vote your shares as promptly as possible.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
CATHERINE H. CLAIBORNE
Secretary
July 1, 2024
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
OF UNIVERSAL CORPORATION
TO BE HELD AUGUST 6, 2024
APPROXIMATE DATE OF MAILING - July 1, 2024
This Proxy Statement sets forth certain information with respect to the accompanying proxy to be used at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Universal Corporation, which we refer to as the Annual Meeting, or at any adjournments or postponements thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board of Directors has designated our headquarters located at 9201 Forest Hill Avenue, Stony Point II Building, Richmond, Virginia 23235, as the place of the Annual Meeting. Although you are welcome to attend in person, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting. If you desire to attend the Annual Meeting, you must pre-register in advance as explained on page 3 of this Proxy Statement.
The Board of Directors solicits this proxy and urges you to vote immediately. Unless the context otherwise indicates, reference to "Universal," "we," "us," "our," or "the Company" means Universal Corporation.
Our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which we refer to as the fiscal year 2024 Annual Report, is being mailed concurrently with this Proxy Statement to our shareholders. Unless otherwise specifically stated, our fiscal year 2024 Annual Report is not incorporated into this Proxy Statement and shall not be considered a part of this Proxy Statement or soliciting materials.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS FOR ANNUAL MEETING
Q: Who is asking for my vote and why are you sending me this document?
- The Board of Directors asks that you vote on the matters listed in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which are more fully described in this Proxy Statement. We are providing this Proxy Statement and related proxy card or voting instruction to our shareholders in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting. A proxy, if duly executed and not revoked, will be voted and if it contains any specific instructions, it will be voted in accordance with those instructions.
Q: Who is eligible to vote?
- You may vote only if you owned shares of Universal Corporation common stock, which we refer to as Common Stock, at the close of business on June 6, 2024, the record date established by the Board of Directors under Virginia law for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. We had outstanding as of the record date 24,651,855 shares of Common Stock, each of which is entitled to one vote per share.
Q: What is a proxy?
- A proxy is your legal designation of another person to vote the stock you own. If you designate someone as your proxy or proxy holder in a written document, that document also is called a proxy or a proxy card. Mr. Johan C. Kroner and Mrs. Catherine H. Claiborne have been designated as proxies or proxy holders for the Annual Meeting. Proxies properly executed and received by our Secretary prior to the Annual Meeting and not revoked will be voted in accordance with the terms thereof.
Q: What is a voting instruction?
- A voting instruction is the instruction form you receive from your bank, broker, or other nominee if you hold your shares of Common Stock in street name, which we refer to as broker shares. The instruction form instructs you how to direct your bank, broker, or other nominee, as record holder, to vote your shares of Common Stock.
Q: What am I voting on at the Annual Meeting?
- You will be voting on the following matters:
- The election of the three nominees to the Board of Directors set forth in this Proxy Statement to serve three-year terms;
- The approval of a non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of our named executive officers;
- The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025; and
- Any other business properly raised at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
We are not aware of any matters that are to come before the Annual Meeting other than those described in this Proxy Statement. If other matters do properly come before the Annual Meeting, however, it is the intention of the persons named in the enclosed proxy card to exercise the discretionary authority conferred by the proxy to vote such proxy in accordance with their best judgment.
Q: What constitutes a quorum and how many votes must be present to hold the Annual Meeting?
- In order for the Annual Meeting to be conducted, a majority of the shares entitled to vote (i.e., a majority of the outstanding shares of Common Stock as of the record date) must be present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. This is referred to as a quorum. Abstentions, withheld votes, and broker shares that are voted on any matter are included in determining the number of votes present. Broker shares that are voted on at least one matter will be counted for purposes of determining the existence of a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. Broker shares that are not voted on any matter will not be included in determining whether a quorum is present. In the event that a quorum is not present at the Annual Meeting, it is expected that the Annual Meeting will be adjourned or postponed to solicit additional proxies. It is very important, therefore, that you vote your shares.
Q: What vote is needed to elect directors?
- The election of each nominee for director requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a plurality of the shares of Common Stock voted in the election of directors.
- What vote is needed to approve the non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of our named executive officers?
- The approval of the non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of our named executive officers requires that the votes cast in favor of the proposal exceed the number of votes cast against the proposal. The Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee value the opinions of our shareholders. To the extent that there is any significant vote against executive compensation, the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee will consider shareholder concerns and evaluate whether any actions are necessary to address those concerns.
Q: What vote is needed to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP?
- The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP requires the number of votes cast in favor of the ratification exceed the number of votes cast in opposition to the ratification.
Q: What are the voting recommendations of the Board of Directors?
- The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" each of the proposed nominees for director named in this Proxy Statement; "FOR" the approval of the non-binding resolution approving named executive officer compensation; and "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
Q: How do I vote?
- Registered shareholders (shareholders who hold Common Stock in certificated form as opposed to through a bank, broker, or other nominee) who are eligible to vote may vote in person at the Annual Meeting or by proxy. Registered shareholders have the following ways to vote by proxy:
- by mail - complete, sign, date, and return the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction; or
- over the Internet or by telephone - follow the instructions provided on the enclosed proxy card.
Registered shareholders are urged to deliver proxies by using the Internet, by calling the toll-free telephone number, or by completing and mailing the enclosed proxy card. The Internet and telephone voting procedures are designed to authenticate shareholders' identities, to allow shareholders to give their proxies, and to confirm that such instructions have been recorded properly. Instructions for voting over the Internet or by telephone are set forth on the enclosed proxy card. Registered shareholders may also send their proxies by completing, signing, and dating the enclosed proxy card and returning it as promptly as possible in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.
Shareholders who hold broker shares, which we refer to as street name shareholders, who wish to vote at the Annual Meeting should be provided voting instruction from the institution that holds their shares. If this has not occurred, please contact the institution that holds your shares. Street name shareholders may also be eligible to vote their shares electronically by following the voting instruction provided by the bank, broker, or other nominee that holds the shares, using either the Internet address or the toll-free telephone number provided on the voting instruction, or otherwise complete, date, and sign the voting instruction and return it promptly in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.
The deadline for voting electronically over the Internet or by telephone is 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 5, 2024.
Q: Can I attend the Annual Meeting?
- The Annual Meeting is open to all holders of our Common Stock as of the close of business on the record date, June 6, 2024, as well as guests who pre-register in advance in accordance with the instructions below. We will not permit cameras, recording devices, or other electronic devices at the Annual Meeting. We encourage you to vote your shares by proxy, but you may also vote your shares in person by pre-registering and attending the Annual Meeting.
All shareholders and guests must pre-register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. You may pre-registerby email or by certified mail, following the instructions immediately below:
PRE-REGISTERBY EMAIL: If you choose to pre-register by email, please contact the Company no later thanJuly 30, 2024 by email at annualmeeting@universalleaf.com, providing your name, address, telephone number, identifying whether you are a shareholder or a guest, and if you are a shareholder providing the control number on your proxy card and attaching a copy of your proof of share ownership. Requests delivered by email after July 30, 2024, will not be considered. The Secretary of the Company will respond to all timely received pre-registration requests.
PRE-REGISTERBY CERTIFIED MAIL: If you choose to pre-register by certified mail, please mail a written request including your name, address, telephone number, identifying whether you are a shareholder or a guest, and if you are a shareholder, providing the control number on your proxy card and enclosing a copy of your proof of share ownership, to the Secretary of the Company (Universal Corporation, P.O. Box 25099, Richmond, Virginia 23260, Attention: Secretary). All mailed requests must be sent by certified mail, return receipt requested, and received by the Company no later thanJuly 30, 2024. Requests received by the Secretary of the Company after July 30, 2024, will not be considered. The Secretary of the Company will respond to all timely received pre-registration requests.
Regardless of whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting, we strongly encourage you to vote your shares by proxy via Internet, telephone, or mail prior to the Annual Meeting.
Q: What do I need to do in order to attend the Annual Meeting in person?
- If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, you must pre-register in advance no later than July 30, 2024, by following the instructions on page 3 of this Proxy Statement (see above "Can I attend the Annual Meeting?"). The Company will maintain a list of verified, pre-registered shareholders and guests at the Annual Meeting. To gain admission to the Annual Meeting, you must present government-issued photo identification, such as a driver's license or passport, that matches the name on the pre-registration list.
Any shareholder as of the record date who pre-registers in advance may attend the Annual Meeting; however, a street name shareholder must have a legal proxy from his or her bank or brokerand bring that proxy to the Annual Meeting to confirm you are the beneficial owner, and you must bring evidence of stock holdings, such as a recent brokerage account statement.
Q: How can I obtain directions to the Annual Meeting?
A: To obtain directions to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person, please contact Investor Relations at (804) 254-3789.
Q: Can I withhold my vote?
A: You may withhold your vote with respect to the election of directors.
Q: Can I change or revoke my proxy?
- Any shareholder who gives a proxy may change or revoke his or her proxy at any time before it is voted at the Annual Meeting. A shareholder may change or revoke his or her proxy by:
- giving written notice of revocation to our Secretary, whose address is on page 6 of this Proxy Statement;
- executing a proxy dated as of a later date; or
- voting in person at the Annual Meeting.
If you voted over the Internet or by telephone, you can also revoke your vote by any of these methods or you can change your vote by voting again over the Internet or by telephone prior to the stated deadline. If you decide to vote by completing, signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card, you should retain a copy of the voter control number found on the proxy card in the event that you decide later to change or revoke your proxy over the Internet or by telephone. Your attendance at the Annual Meeting will not itself revoke a proxy.
If you are a street name shareholder, you must follow the instructions found on the voting instruction card provided by the bank, broker, or other nominee, or contact your bank, broker, or other nominee in order to change or revoke your previously given proxy.
- How will my shares be voted if I sign, date, and return my proxy card or voting instruction card, but do not provide complete voting instructions with respect to each proposal?
- Shareholders should specify their choice for each matter on the enclosed proxy. If no specific instructions are given, it is intended that all proxies that are signed and returned will be voted "FOR" the election of each of the nominees for director named in this Proxy Statement, "FOR" the approval of the non-binding resolution approving named executive officer compensation, and "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
As to any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, the persons named in the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction will vote the shares of Common Stock represented by the proxy in the manner as the Board of Directors may recommend, or otherwise in the proxy holders' discretion. The Board of Directors does not presently know of any other such business.
Q: Will my shares be voted if I do not provide my proxy or voting instructions?
-
It will depend on how your ownership of shares of Common Stock is registered. If you own your shares as a registered holder, which means that your shares of Common Stock are registered in your name with our transfer agent, and you do not mail your proxy, vote over the Internet or by phone in advance as described on page 2, or you do not vote in person at the Annual Meeting, your unvoted shares will not be voted at the Annual Meeting. They also will not count toward the quorum requirement, which is explained under "What constitutes a quorum and how many votes must be present to hold the Annual Meeting?" on page 2 of this Proxy Statement.
If you are a street name shareholder, which means that your shares are registered with our transfer agent in the name of your bank, broker or other nominee, then your bank, broker or other nominee may or may not vote your shares in its discretion if you have not provided voting instructions to the bank, broker or other nominee when permitted. Whether the bank, broker or other nominee may vote your shares depends on the proposals before the Annual Meeting. Brokers have the discretionary authority under the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, which we also refer to as the NYSE, to vote shares for which their clients do not provide voting instructions on certain "routine" matters.
The rules of the NYSE, however, do not permit your bank, broker or other nominee to vote your shares on proposals that are not considered "routine." When a proposal is not a routine matter and your bank, broker or other nominee has not received your voting instructions with respect to such proposal, your bank, broker or other nominee cannot vote your shares on such proposal. Where brokers do not have discretion to vote or do not exercise such discretion, the inability or failure to vote is referred to as a "broker non-vote." Under circumstances where a broker is not permitted to, or does not, exercise its discretion, assuming proper disclosure to us of such inability to vote, broker non-votes will not be counted as voting in favor of or against the particular matter. Please note that your bank, broker or other nominee may not vote your shares with respect to the following matters in the absence of your specific instructions as to how to vote with respect to such matters: (i) the election of the three nominees for director or (ii) the approval of the non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of our named executive officers. Under the rules of the NYSE, these matters are not considered "routine" matters. Based on NYSE rules, we believe that the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP is a routine matter for which your bank, broker or other nominee may vote on behalf of their clients if no voting
instructions are provided. Therefore, if you are a street name shareholder and you do not return your voting instruction card, your bank, broker or other nominee may vote your shares on the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm. Please return your proxy card or voting instruction so your vote can be counted.
- How are withheld votes and broker non-votes counted with respect to the election of directors, and how are abstentions and broker non-votes counted with respect to the other proposals?
- With respect to the election of directors, withheld votes and broker non-votes will not be included in the vote total for the proposal to elect the nominees for director named in this Proxy Statement and will not affect the outcome of the vote for that proposal.
With respect to the approval of the non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of our named executive officers, abstentions and broker non-votes will have no effect on the proposal and will not count either in favor of, or against, the non-binding proposal.
With respect to the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, abstentions and broker non-votes will have no effect on the proposal and will not count either in favor of, or against, the proposal.
Q: Where can I find the results of the Annual Meeting?
- We expect to announce the preliminary voting results at the Annual Meeting, and we will disclose the final results in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") within four business days after the Annual Meeting.
Q: Who pays for the solicitation of proxies?
- We will pay all of the costs associated with this proxy solicitation. Proxies are being solicited by mail and may also be solicited in person or by telephone, facsimile, or other means of electronic transmission by our directors, officers, and employees. We will reimburse banks, brokerage firms, and other custodians, nominees, and fiduciaries for their reasonable expenses in forwarding proxy materials to the beneficial owners of shares of Common Stock. It is contemplated that additional solicitation of proxies will be made by D.F. King & Co., Inc. ("D.F. King"), 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10005, at an anticipated cost to us of approximately $8,500, plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses for such items as mailing, copying, phone calls, faxes, and other related matters. In addition, we will indemnify D.F. King against any losses arising out of D.F. King's proxy soliciting services on our behalf.
Q: Could other matters be decided at the Annual Meeting?
- The Board of Directors does not know of any other business that may be brought before the Annual Meeting. However, if any other matters should properly come before the Annual Meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, it is the intention of the persons named in the enclosed proxy card to vote on such matters as they, in their discretion, may determine.
Q: Where can I find Universal Corporation's corporate governance materials?
- Our Corporate Governance Guidelines, including our independence standards for members of the Board of Directors, Code of Conduct, and the charters of the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and all other standing committees, are available under the "Investors-Governance" section of our website at https://investor.universalcorp.com/governance/governance-documents/and are available in print to any shareholder upon request by contacting us at the following address or phone number:
Universal Corporation
P.O. Box 25099
Richmond, Virginia 23260
Attention: Investor Relations
Telephone: (804) 254-3789
Q: What is Universal Corporation's policy regarding Board member attendance at the Annual Meeting?
- We expect and encourage each member of the Board of Directors to attend our Annual Meetings in person when it is reasonably practical for the director to do so. When a Board member's attendance in person is not possible, he or she may attend the Annual Meeting by telephone or electronic means. All persons serving as Board members at the time, except one, attended the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Q: How do I communicate with the Board of Directors?
- Shareholders and other interested parties may at any time direct communications to the Board of Directors as a whole, to the director who presides at the executive sessions of the non-employee directors, to the non-management or independent directors as a group, or to any individual member of the Board of Directors, through our website or by contacting our Secretary. The "Investors-Governance-Contact the Board" section of our website at https://investor.universalcorp.com/ governance/contact-the-board/default.aspxcontains an e-mail address established for receipt of communications with directors, and communications can also be delivered by mail by sending requests to our Secretary at the following address:
Universal Corporation
P.O. Box 25099
Richmond, Virginia 23260
Attention: Secretary
Telephone: (804) 359-9311
Shareholders making such communications are encouraged to state that they are shareholders and provide the exact name in which their shares of Common Stock are held and the number of shares held. Each individual communicating with the Board of Directors will receive a written acknowledgment from or on behalf of our Secretary after receipt of the communication sent in the manner described above. After screening such communications for issues unrelated to the duties and responsibilities of the Board of Directors, our Secretary will distribute communications to the intended recipient(s) as appropriate. The process for such screening has been approved by our independent directors.
