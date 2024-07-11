ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

July 1, 2024

Dear Universal Shareholders,

At Universal, we offer a unique value proposition and are a supplier of choice, providing high-quality, customizable, traceable, value-added agriproducts that are essential to meeting our customers' needs in today's dynamic markets. Our commitment to sustainability, cultivating long-term relationships with our customers and suppliers, investing in our people, and maintaining our financial strength have helped us endure for over 100 years through multiple economic cycles and build a broader agriproducts services platform.

Throughout fiscal year 2024, we demonstrated the strength of Universal's operations and the resiliency of our business model in the face of ongoing industry and macro challenges. Looking ahead, we are positioned to build on our track record of operational excellence and advance our strategies to deliver value to our shareholders. I have a deep sense of appreciation for our incredible team at Universal and am humbled by the support of our customers, farmers, employees, and other partners, and of course our shareholders.

Maximizing Opportunities as the Leading Global Leaf Tobacco Supplier. Strengthening and investing for growth in our leaf tobacco business remains a top priority. We continue to pursue opportunities to expand the services we provide customers, drive further supply chain efficiencies and cost reductions, and increase our market share. In fiscal year 2024, we successfully met customer demand for leaf tobacco despite tight supply conditions, underscoring the depth of our operational expertise. In line with our commitment to responsibly source our products, we also continued to support a sustainable supply chain while protecting not only the farmers from whom we directly purchase tobacco, but also the broader communities in which we operate. As we look to the future, we will build on our long-standing relationships with our customers and suppliers to enable them to achieve their goals in the ever-evolving market.

Enhancing our Plant-BasedIngredients Platform. Since 2018 we have invested in developing Universal Ingredients, our plant-based ingredients platform, to support future growth and deliver new lines of revenue. Fiscal year 2024 was a significant building year for our Ingredients Operations. In addition to investing in Universal Ingredients' commercial sales team and research and development function, we undertook a major expansion project at our manufacturing campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We believe that this unique project will significantly expand our processing capabilities, including aseptic packaging, and enable us to considerably grow our product portfolio. We expect the expanded manufacturing facility to be fully operational in the second half of fiscal year 2025 and contribute meaningfully to the results of our Ingredients Operations segment in fiscal year 2026.

Pursuing Our Sustainability Goals to Benefit the Stakeholders We Serve. We have a responsibility to our stakeholders to set high standards of social and environmental performance, while promoting a sustainable supply chain. By continuing to integrate sustainability into our business strategy and supply chain operations, we aim to improve the livelihoods of our contracted farmers and the communities in which we operate.

In fiscal year 2024, we made progress against our sustainability goals and operational emissions targets in our global supply chain. The use of renewable energy has a significant role to play in our carbon emissions reduction strategy and our ability to meet the targets we have set. Therefore, we entered into a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement for renewable energy produced by a new solar power project in fiscal year 2024 that is expected to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 15,000 metric tons per year, or 45% of Universal's Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, in the United States beginning in 2026. We also entered into an emission reduction agreement for our tobacco growing areas in the Philippines, which is expected to offset a portion of our emissions in Asia beginning in 2025.