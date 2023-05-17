Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Universal Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UVV   US9134561094

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION

(UVV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
52.55 USD   +0.77%
04:16pUniversal Corporation Announces Conference Call
PR
04/06UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/20Universal Corporation Recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call

05/17/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHMOND, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) will webcast its conference call on May 24, 2023, following the release of its results for the fiscal year 2023 after market close on that date. The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com.  A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at that site through August 24, 2023.  A taped replay of the call will also be available from 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 24th through June 7, 2023, at (866) 813-9403. The telephone replay identification number is 361746.

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call, and the language of the call will not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments. 

While news media representatives will not be able to ask questions during the webcast, they are welcome to monitor the remarks on a listen-only basis.  The use of any comments made by Universal employees or other participants during the call will be restricted for background use only and not for attribution.  The contents of the presentation are the property of Universal Corporation, protected by copyright law, and may not be reproduced in any form without the written permission of Universal Corporation. Rebroadcast of the copyrighted call or any portion thereof is prohibited.   

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents.  We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements.  We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years.  Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-announces-conference-call-301827728.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL CORPORATION
04:16pUniversal Corporation Announces Conference Call
PR
04/06UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/20Universal Corporation Recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
PR
02/21Insider Sell: Universal
MT
02/09Universal's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings Decrease, Revenue Increases
MT
02/08Universal Corp. : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08Transcript : Universal Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
02/08UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/08Earnings Flash (UVV) UNIVERSAL CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $1.67
MT
02/08Universal Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer