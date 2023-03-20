Advanced search
    UVV   US9134561094

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION

(UVV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
51.53 USD   +1.88%
Universal Corporation Recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
02/21Insider Sell: Universal
02/09Universal's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings Decrease, Revenue Increases
Universal Corporation Recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

03/20/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has been recognized as a 2022 Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP, a nonprofit charity that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. This is the second straight year Universal Corporation has earned this recognition. The CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) system independently evaluates how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change, using the CDP's annual climate change questionnaire that covers governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement. The top 8% of assessed companies were selected as 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaders.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader," said George C. Freeman III, Universal's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "At Universal, we work in partnership with our suppliers to reinforce the sustainability of our supply chains and meet our climate change goals. Universal is committed to setting high standards of social and environmental performance."  

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.     

