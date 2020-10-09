Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Corporation    UVV

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION

(UVV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal : 'Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Fiscal Year 2021

Investor

Presentation

October 2020

Forward Looking Information

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions readers that any statements contained herein regarding financial condition, results of operation, and future business plans, operations, opportunities, and prospects for its performance are forward-looking statements based upon management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, prospects, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; integration of FruitSmart and Silva and the impact of the FruitSmart and Silva acquisitions on future results; product purchased not meeting quality and quantity requirements; reliance on a few large customers; its ability to maintain effective information technology systems and safeguard confidential information; anticipated levels of demand for and supply of its products and services; costs incurred in providing these products and services; timing of shipments to customers; changes in market structure; government regulation; product taxation; industry consolidation and evolution; changes in exchange rates and interest rates; impacts of regulation and litigation on its customers; industry-specific risks related to its food ingredient business; exposure to certain regulatory and financial risks related to climate change; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying its critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations; and general economic, political, market, and weather conditions. Actual results, therefore, could vary from those expected. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and in other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as these statements speak only as of the date when made, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

Web Disclosure

Universal Corporation's website, www.universalcorp.com, is the primary source of publicly disclosed news about Universal Corporation and its operating companies. Those wishing to stay on top of company news can sign up for email alerts by going to Investor Relations in the website's Investor section.

2

Table of Contents

Investment highlights

4

Focus on creating shareholder value

7

Performance update

16

Business and industry overview

23

Appendix

48

3

Investment

Highlights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Corporation published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 20:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNIVERSAL CORPORATION
04:20pUNIVERSAL : 'Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10/08UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/02UNIVERSAL : Harris Williams Advises Universal Corporation on its Acquisition of ..
AQ
10/01UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Completes Acquisition of Silva International
PR
09/08UNIVERSAL : Harris Williams Advises Universal Corporation on its Pending Acquisi..
AQ
09/08UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD ..
AQ
09/08UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : to Acquire Silva International, a Market-Leading Provide..
PR
08/07UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Obtains U.S. Customs Modification for Malawi Tobacco
PR
08/06UNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 910 M - -
Net income 2020 71,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 6,88%
Capitalization 1 065 M 1 065 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart UNIVERSAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Universal Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George C. Freeman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Airton L. Hentschke Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Johan C. Kroner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eddie N. Moore Lead Independent Director
Thomas H. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL CORPORATION-23.78%1 065
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.94%121 982
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-15.52%80 668
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-19.09%75 042
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-17.70%33 556
ITC LIMITED-29.68%28 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group