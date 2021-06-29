Universal : 2021 Annual Report

For over 100 years, Universal Corporation has been finding innovative solutions to serve our customers and meet their agri-products needs. We built a global presence, solidified long- term relationships with customers and suppliers, adapted to changing agricultural practices, embraced state of the art technology, and emerged as the recognized industry leader.
Today, we are a global business-to-businessagri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. Tobacco has been our principal focus since our founding in 1918, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant- based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients for the food and beverage end markets.
Universal Corporation has a long history of operating with integrity, honesty, and a focus on quality. We are a vital link in the leaf tobacco supply chain, providing expertise in working with large numbers of farmers, efficiently selling various qualities of leaf to a broad global customer base, adapting to meet evolving customer needs, and delivering products that meet stringent quality and regulatory specifications. Going forward, we will build on our history by seeking opportunities in both tobacco and plant-based ingredients to leverage both our assets and expertise. We will continue our commitment to leadership in setting industry standards, operating with transparency, providing products that are responsibly-sourced, and investing in and strengthening the communities where we operate.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
in thousands, except per share data
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
OPERATIONS
Sales and other operating revenues
$
1,983,357
$
1,909,979
$
2,227,153
Operating income
147,810
126,367
161,169
Segment operating income
169,199
138,121
186,772
Net income
96,314
78,003
110,134
Net income attributable to Universal Corporation
87,410
71,680
104,121
PER COMMON SHARE
Net income attributable to Universal Corporation*
common shareholders-diluted
$
3.53
$
2.86
$
4.11
Dividends declared
3.08
3.04
3.00
Market price at year end
58.99
44.21
57.63
AT YEAR END
Working capital
$
1,262,201
$
1,212,218
$
1,334,397
Total Universal Corporation shareholders' equity
1,307,299
1,246,665
1,337,087
Attributable to Universal Corporation common shareholders after deducting amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.
Includes a one-time reduction of earnings available to common shareholders of $74 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, from the conversion for cash of the remaining shares of the Company's Series B 6.75% Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.
PG. 1
Universal Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Universal Corporation
George C. Freeman, III 1 * 2
Lennart R. Freeman 1 3 4
MichaelT. Lawton 1 3 * 4
Thomas H.Tullidge, Jr. 2 3 5
Chairman, President and
Retired Executive
Retired Executive
Chief Strategy Officer,
Chief Executive Officer
Vice President
Vice President and
Legal and Finance
Universal Corporation
Swedish Match AB
Chief Financial Officer
Cary Street Partners
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
Financial LLC
Diana F. Cantor 2 4 5 *
Thomas H. Johnson 1 4 * 5
Robert C. Sledd 2 * 3 5
JacquelineT.Williams 2 3 5
Partner
Chief Executive Officer
Managing Partner
Principal
Alternative Investment
TheTaffrail Group, LLC
PinnacleVentures, LLC
JTW Consulting
Management, LLC
Executive Committee
Finance and Pension Investment Committee
Audit Committee
Compensation Committee
Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee*Committee Chairman
Lead Independent Director
DIRECTORS
Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, Inc./Universal Global Ventures, Inc. +
