    UVV   US9134561094

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION

(UVV)
Universal : 2021 Annual Report

06/29/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
ANNUAL

REPORT

est. 1918

2021

For over 100 years, Universal Corporation has been finding innovative solutions to serve our customers and meet their agri-products needs. We built a global presence, solidified long- term relationships with customers and suppliers, adapted to changing agricultural practices, embraced state of the art technology, and emerged as the recognized industry leader.

Today, we are a global business-to-businessagri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. Tobacco has been our principal focus since our founding in 1918, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant- based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients for the food and beverage end markets.

Universal Corporation has a long history of operating with integrity, honesty, and a focus on quality. We are a vital link in the leaf tobacco supply chain, providing expertise in working with large numbers of farmers, efficiently selling various qualities of leaf to a broad global customer base, adapting to meet evolving customer needs, and delivering products that meet stringent quality and regulatory specifications. Going forward, we will build on our history by seeking opportunities in both tobacco and plant-based ingredients to leverage both our assets and expertise. We will continue our commitment to leadership in setting industry standards, operating with transparency, providing products that are responsibly-sourced, and investing in and strengthening the communities where we operate.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

in thousands, except per share data

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

OPERATIONS

Sales and other operating revenues

$

1,983,357

$

1,909,979

$

2,227,153

Operating income

147,810

126,367

161,169

Segment operating income

169,199

138,121

186,772

Net income

96,314

78,003

110,134

Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

87,410

71,680

104,121

PER COMMON SHARE

Net income attributable to Universal Corporation*

common shareholders-diluted

$

3.53

$

2.86

$

4.11

Dividends declared

3.08

3.04

3.00

Market price at year end

58.99

44.21

57.63

AT YEAR END

Working capital

$

1,262,201

$

1,212,218

$

1,334,397

Total Universal Corporation shareholders' equity

1,307,299

1,246,665

1,337,087

  • Attributable to Universal Corporation common shareholders after deducting amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.
  • Includes a one-time reduction of earnings available to common shareholders of $74 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, from the conversion for cash of the remaining shares of the Company's Series B 6.75% Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.

PG. 1

Universal Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Universal Corporation

George C. Freeman, III 1 * 2

Lennart R. Freeman 1 3 4

MichaelT. Lawton 1 3 * 4

Thomas H.Tullidge, Jr. 2 3 5

Chairman, President and

Retired Executive

Retired Executive

Chief Strategy Officer,

Chief Executive Officer

Vice President

Vice President and

Legal and Finance

Universal Corporation

Swedish Match AB

Chief Financial Officer

Cary Street Partners

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Financial LLC

Diana F. Cantor 2 4 5 *

Thomas H. Johnson 1 4 * 5

Robert C. Sledd 2 * 3 5

JacquelineT.Williams 2 3 5

Partner

Chief Executive Officer

Managing Partner

Principal

Alternative Investment

TheTaffrail Group, LLC

PinnacleVentures, LLC

JTW Consulting

Management, LLC

  1. Executive Committee
  2. Finance and Pension Investment Committee
  3. Audit Committee
  4. Compensation Committee
  5. Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee * Committee Chairman
    Lead Independent Director

DIRECTORS

Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, Inc./Universal Global Ventures, Inc. +

George C. Freeman, III

Catherine H. Claiborne

Friedrich G. Bossert

J. Patrick O'Keefe

Chairman, President and

SeniorVice President,

Managing Director,

SeniorVice President,

Chief Executive Officer

Administration and Secretary

Dark Air-Cured Region

Universal GlobalVentures, Inc.

Airton L. Hentschke

Candace C. Formacek

Cesar A. Bünecker

Gary S.Taylor

ExecutiveVice President and

SeniorVice President and

Managing Director,

Managing Director,

Chief Operating Officer

Treasurer

South America Region

Africa Region

Johan C. Kroner

Preston D.Wigner

Domenico Cardinali

Jonathan R.Wertheimer

ExecutiveVice President and

SeniorVice President,

Managing Director,

President,

Chief Financial Officer

General Counsel and

Europe Region

Socotab, L.L.C.

Assistant Secretary

Theodore G. Broome

Paul G. Beevor

Clayton G. Frazier

ExecutiveVice President and

Managing Director,

Managing Director,

Sales Director

Asia Region

North America Region

PG. 2

Universal Corporation

OFFICERS

Universal Corporation

George C. Freeman, III

Catherine H. Claiborne

JosephW. Hearington, Jr.

Preston D.Wigner

Chairman, President and

Vice President and

Vice President,

Vice President, General

Chief Executive Officer

Assistant Secretary

Internal Auditing

Counsel and Secretary

Airton L. Hentschke

Steven S. Diel

H. Michael Ligon

Beth Ann Luther

SeniorVice President and

Vice President,

Vice President,

Corporate Director,

Chief Operating Officer

Business Development

Corporate Affairs

Taxes

Johan C. Kroner

Candace C. Formacek

Harvard B. Smith

Jennifer S. Rowe

SeniorVice President and

Vice President and

Vice President and

AssistantVice President,

Chief Financial Officer

Treasurer

Chief Compliance Officer

Capital Markets

Scott J. Bleicher

Vice President and

Controller

CHAIRMEN EMERITUS

Henry H. Harrell

Allen B. King

PG. 3

Universal Corporation

Universal Corporation published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 21:40:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
