Universal : 2021 Annual Report

For over 100 years, Universal Corporation has been finding innovative solutions to serve our customers and meet their agri-products needs. We built a global presence, solidified long- term relationships with customers and suppliers, adapted to changing agricultural practices, embraced state of the art technology, and emerged as the recognized industry leader.

Today, we are a global business-to-businessagri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. Tobacco has been our principal focus since our founding in 1918, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant- based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients for the food and beverage end markets.

Universal Corporation has a long history of operating with integrity, honesty, and a focus on quality. We are a vital link in the leaf tobacco supply chain, providing expertise in working with large numbers of farmers, efficiently selling various qualities of leaf to a broad global customer base, adapting to meet evolving customer needs, and delivering products that meet stringent quality and regulatory specifications. Going forward, we will build on our history by seeking opportunities in both tobacco and plant-based ingredients to leverage both our assets and expertise. We will continue our commitment to leadership in setting industry standards, operating with transparency, providing products that are responsibly-sourced, and investing in and strengthening the communities where we operate.