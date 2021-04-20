Adesis Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), announced today that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system (QMS). Internationally recognized, this ISO standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.

“We are pleased to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification, demonstrating Adesis’ commitment to meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency in both its processes and management,” said Andrew Cottone, President of Adesis, Inc. “This certification solidifies what our clients already know – when you work with Adesis, quality is at the forefront of everything we do.”

ISO 9001 is an international set of standards originally established in 1987 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It outlines a framework for improving quality and a vocabulary of understanding for any organization looking to provide products and services that consistently meet the requirements and expectations of customers and other relevant interested parties in the most efficient manner possible. Audits are performed by a qualified independent certifying body. Adesis’ ISO 9001:2015 audit was performed in January 2021.

“We are elated to attain this important QMS milestone of ISO 9001:2015 certification,” said Helen Stimson, Chief Operating Officer of Adesis, Inc. “Adesis is expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and achieving this certification under ISO’s globally recognized, accredited standard supports the trust and confidence our clients have in our proficiencies.”

About Adesis, Inc.

Trust us with your chemistry: Adesis is transforming the chemistry CRO business. With a chemist as the company’s president, you know we understand the industry. Partner with us and Adesis becomes a trusted extension of your R&D team and a manufacturing partner. We solve highly complex problems quickly and safely. Our low staff turnover means institutional memory and less onboarding time, and our highly responsive project teams and tenacious problem solvers accelerate your time to market for new products. The combination of our location, state-of-the-art laboratories, responsive project teams and highly qualified, innovative chemists make Adesis the trusted choice for pharma, biotech and specialty chemical industries. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED and CRO market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

(OLED-C)

