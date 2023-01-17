Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Universal Display Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLED   US91347P1057

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

(OLED)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
127.04 USD   -1.20%
04:18pSeiko Epson and Universal Display Announce OLED Evaluation Agreement
BU
09:45aNeedham Adjusts Price Target on Universal Display to $148 From $128, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/11Oppenheimer Adjusts Universal Display Price Target to $150 From $135, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Seiko Epson and Universal Display Announce OLED Evaluation Agreement

01/17/2023 | 04:18pm EST
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced an OLED evaluation agreement with Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, "Epson"). Under the agreement, Universal Display will supply its proprietary phosphorescent OLED materials and technology to Epson for AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) display applications. Details and financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Japanese panel maker Seiko Epson,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “Our mission is to enable our customers and the OLED industry with our highly-efficient, high-performing proprietary OLED technologies and UniversalPHOLED materials. We look forward to further collaborating with Epson as the proliferation of OLEDs is expected to broaden and grow in the consumer electronics landscape.”

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

(OLED-C)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 598 M - -
Net income 2022 190 M - -
Net cash 2022 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 6 074 M 6 074 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,92x
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 89,0%
Managers and Directors
Steven V. Abramson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Millard Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Elizabeth H. Gemmill Chairman
Julia J. Brown Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Lacerte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION19.01%6 074
MEDIATEK INC.10.88%36 914
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.11.50%16 274
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.93%15 095
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED4.05%9 662
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.15.32%7 077