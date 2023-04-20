Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Universal Display Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLED   US91347P1057

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

(OLED)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
142.14 USD   +0.84%
04/18Oppenheimer Adjusts Universal Display Price Target to $180 From $160, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/12Universal Display Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call
BU
04/11Universal Display Corporation Sponsors and Presents at 2023 OLED KOREA
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Display : 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

04/20/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Universal Display

Corporation

2022 Corporate

Social Responsibility

Report

© 2023 UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Table of Contents

  1. Message from Our CEO
  2. Our Company

13 Our People

  1. Our Community
  1. Our Supply Chain
  1. Our Certified Management Systems
  1. Our Carbon and Climate
  1. Our Environment, Health & Safety
  1. Our Performance
  1. SASB Index
  1. About Our Report

2

At Universal Display Corporation, a pioneer and leader in the OLED ecosystem, we believe that cultivating and fostering a corporate culture of inventiveness, integrity, inclusion and collaboration drives our innovation engine and the company's growth. Imagination and innovation thrive in environments where people from diverse backgrounds come together to create solutions. With a workforce from more than 25 countries that spans 5 continents, we believe that we have brought together a brilliant team with myriad skills and experiences that add to the richness of UDC's culture.

The global UDC team is at the heart of UDC's continued strength and success. We offer comprehensive and competitive benefits to attract and retain our talent. A new benefit that was added in late July 2022 was the opening of an on-site complimentary cafeteria (that serves breakfast and lunch) and barista bar for our employees and visitors at our Collaboration Center in Ewing, NJ. To minimize waste, each employee is given a reusable tumbler, all beverages are from dispensers (no cans or bottles are used), and we implemented a composting program for food waste and compostable materials in the cafeteria. We are pleased to report that employee feedback has been tremendously positive for our new Collaboration Center.

We encourage our employees to openly share ideas and input, and the company has an open-door policy that provides employees a channel for questions, concerns and suggestions. After our 2021 employee engagement survey, we established a Continuous Improvement focus group of UDC employees to reinforce the message to our employees that we are listening and value dialogue and feedback. Our next engagement survey is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

UDC supports a range of educational initiatives designed to inspire and encourage future generations. In addition to our established Ewing High School scholarship, Smith Family Foundation grant, and

3 IMID organic electronics awards, in 2022, we sponsored

scholarships for MARM (Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting) of the American Chemical Society and Rutgers University's Global Entrepreneurship Experience Teen Camp and sponsored an event for Mercer County Community College's student-athletic scholarships.

Energy-efficiency and sustainability are key foundational elements in UDC's core competencies. Our patented and award-winning phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) technology and UniversalPHOLED® materials can enhance the performance of displays and lighting products - providing real power savings advantages - for longer battery operation in portable electronics and less energy consumption in larger display and lighting products. We estimate that our phosphorescent technology and materials in OLED smartphones saves more than 860,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. Using an EPA calculator, this is comparable to carbon sequestered by more than 14 million tree seedlings grown for 10 years. In addition to the continuous generation-to-generation improvements in our red and green phosphorescent materials, the introduction of our phosphorescent blue emissive system into the commercial market is expected to further increase energy efficiency and translate into added power savings, longer battery life, brighter displays, and lowered panel temperature. We believe that phosphorescent blue will enable new product designs and applications and support our customers' sustainability initiatives, driving growth for UDC and the OLED industry.

As OLED momentum continues to build, we are incredibly excited about our leadership position in this ecosystem. As an integral part of the OLED market, UDC's mission is to continue enabling an energy-efficient and eco-friendly consumer world and making positive contributions to the industry, the communities around us and the planet that we share.

Message from our

CEO

Steven V. Abramson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Our

Company

4

Universal Display Corporation

Highly

Critical OLED

Energy-

Innovator &

Efficient

Enabler

PHOLED

OLED

Materials

Supplier & IP

Licensor

5

5,500+ Global Patents*

* Issued and Pending Patents Worldwide as of February 23, 2023

Disclaimer

Universal Display Corporation published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 20:15:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
04/18Oppenheimer Adjusts Universal Display Price Target to $180 From $160, Maintains Outperf..
MT
04/12Universal Display Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call
BU
04/11Universal Display Corporation Sponsors and Presents at 2023 OLED KOREA
BU
03/28Universal Display Corporation Sponsors and Presents at ICDT 2023
BU
03/16UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06Universal Display : OLED Investor Presentation
PU
03/02Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
BU
03/02Insider Sell: Universal Display
MT
02/27Citigroup Raises Price Target on Universal Display to $150 From $135, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
02/24Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Universal Display to $160 From $158, Maintains Bu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 583 M - -
Net income 2023 174 M - -
Net cash 2023 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,2x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 6 660 M 6 660 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
EV / Sales 2024 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Universal Display Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 140,95 $
Average target price 157,13 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven V. Abramson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Millard Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Elizabeth H. Gemmill Chairman
Julia J. Brown Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Lacerte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION30.46%6 660
MEDIATEK INC.7.68%35 107
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.21.63%17 389
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.39%13 856
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED16.25%9 743
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.41.05%8 947
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer