Universal Display : 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

At Universal Display Corporation, a pioneer and leader in the OLED ecosystem, we believe that cultivating and fostering a corporate culture of inventiveness, integrity, inclusion and collaboration drives our innovation engine and the company's growth. Imagination and innovation thrive in environments where people from diverse backgrounds come together to create solutions. With a workforce from more than 25 countries that spans 5 continents, we believe that we have brought together a brilliant team with myriad skills and experiences that add to the richness of UDC's culture.
The global UDC team is at the heart of UDC's continued strength and success. We offer comprehensive and competitive benefits to attract and retain our talent. A new benefit that was added in late July 2022 was the opening of an on-site complimentary cafeteria (that serves breakfast and lunch) and barista bar for our employees and visitors at our Collaboration Center in Ewing, NJ. To minimize waste, each employee is given a reusable tumbler, all beverages are from dispensers (no cans or bottles are used), and we implemented a composting program for food waste and compostable materials in the cafeteria. We are pleased to report that employee feedback has been tremendously positive for our new Collaboration Center.
We encourage our employees to openly share ideas and input, and the company has an open-door policy that provides employees a channel for questions, concerns and suggestions. After our 2021 employee engagement survey, we established a Continuous Improvement focus group of UDC employees to reinforce the message to our employees that we are listening and value dialogue and feedback. Our next engagement survey is planned for the second quarter of 2023.
UDC supports a range of educational initiatives designed to inspire and encourage future generations. In addition to our established Ewing High School scholarship, Smith Family Foundation grant, and
3 IMID organic electronics awards, in 2022, we sponsored
scholarships for MARM (Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting) of the American Chemical Society and Rutgers University's Global Entrepreneurship Experience Teen Camp and sponsored an event for Mercer County Community College's student-athletic scholarships.
Energy-efficiency and sustainability are key foundational elements in UDC's core competencies. Our patented and award-winning phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) technology and UniversalPHOLED® materials can enhance the performance of displays and lighting products - providing real power savings advantages - for longer battery operation in portable electronics and less energy consumption in larger display and lighting products. We estimate that our phosphorescent technology and materials in OLED smartphones saves more than 860,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. Using an EPA calculator, this is comparable to carbon sequestered by more than 14 million tree seedlings grown for 10 years. In addition to the continuous generation-to-generation improvements in our red and green phosphorescent materials, the introduction of our phosphorescent blue emissive system into the commercial market is expected to further increase energy efficiency and translate into added power savings, longer battery life, brighter displays, and lowered panel temperature. We believe that phosphorescent blue will enable new product designs and applications and support our customers' sustainability initiatives, driving growth for UDC and the OLED industry.
As OLED momentum continues to build, we are incredibly excited about our leadership position in this ecosystem. As an integral part of the OLED market, UDC's mission is to continue enabling an energy-efficient and eco-friendly consumer world and making positive contributions to the industry, the communities around us and the planet that we share.
