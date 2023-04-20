Universal Display : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

VOTING AT THE ANNUAL MEETING

Each holder of our common stock or Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock as of the Record Date is entitled to one vote per share on all matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. Holders of our common stock and Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock vote together as a single class on all matters.

Only shareholders of record who own shares (whether as a registered holder or a beneficial owner) as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of, or to vote at, the Annual Meeting. The presence, in person or by proxy, of shareholders entitled to cast at least a majority of the votes that all shareholders are entitled to cast on a particular matter to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting will constitute a quorum for purposes of that matter. Shareholders of record who return a proxy card but abstain from voting or fail to vote on a particular matter will be considered "present" for quorum purposes with respect to the matter. In addition, shares held by brokers or nominees who have notified us on a proxy card or otherwise in accordance with industry practice that they have not received voting instructions with respect to a particular matter and that they lack or have declined to exercise voting authority with respect to such matter (referred to in this proxy statement as "uninstructed shares"), will be considered "present" for quorum purposes with respect to the matter. Votes not cast by brokers or nominees with respect to uninstructed shares are referred to in this proxy statement as "broker non-votes."

The person named in the proxy will vote the shares represented by each properly executed proxy as directed therein. In the absence of such direction on a properly executed proxy card, the person named in the proxy will vote "FOR" the persons nominated by our Board of Directors for election as directors; "FOR" the proposal to approve the Universal Display Corporation Equity Compensation Plan; "FOR" the proposal to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our executive officers; for the option of "ONE YEAR" in the advisory vote on the frequency of advisory shareholder votes on executive officer compensation; and "FOR" ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023. As to other items of business that may properly be presented at the Annual Meeting for action, the person named in the proxy will vote the shares represented by the proxy in accordance with his or her best judgment.

A shareholder of record (whether a registered holder or a beneficial owner) may revoke his or her proxy at any time before its exercise by giving written notice of such revocation to our Secretary. In addition, any shareholder of record (whether a registered holder or a beneficial owner) may vote online at the Annual Meeting, even if he or she has already voted prior to the Annual Meeting, in accordance with the procedure set forth below.

You may own shares of our stock both as a registered holder and as a beneficial owner, in which case you will receive proxy materials as well as the Notice. To vote all of your shares, you will vote your "registered" shares based on the instructions in the proxy card, and your "beneficially-owned" shares based on the instructions in the Notice, by any of the methods set forth below.

The preliminary voting results will be announced at the Annual Meeting. The final results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed within four business days following the date of the Annual Meeting.

HOW YOU CAN VOTE

Your vote is important. You may vote by any of the following methods:

By telephone or via the Internet.You may vote by proxy by telephone or via the Internet by following the instructions provided in the Notice, proxy card or voting instruction card.

By mail. If you received printed copies of the proxy materials by mail (whether initially or upon request), you may vote by proxy by signing and returning the proxy card or voting instruction card by mail. Online during the Annual This year's Annual Meeting will be held entirely online. Registered holders and beneficial owners Meeting. with shares held in street name (held in the name of a broker or other nominee) may vote online at the Annual Meeting by visiting the following Internet website: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OLED2023, and entering the 16-digit control number included in the Notice, on their proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials. Beneficial owners with shares held in street name who need their 16-digit control number should contact their bank, broker or other nominee, and to ensure receipt of the control number in a timely fashion, should do so well in advance of the Annual Meeting.

If you vote by telephone or via the Internet before the Annual Meeting, please have your Notice or proxy card available. The 16- digit control number appearing on your Notice or proxy card is necessary to process your vote. A telephone or Internet vote authorizes the named proxies in the same manner as if you marked, signed and returned a proxy card by mail.