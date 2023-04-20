Universal Display : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
04/20/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
250 Phillips Boulevard
Ewing, New Jersey 08618
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD JUNE 15, 2023
Dear Shareholders:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Universal Display Corporation on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. This year's annual meeting will be a virtual meeting via live webcast on the Internet. You will be able to attend, vote and submit your questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OLED2023 and entering the 16-digit control number included in our notice of Internet availability of the proxy materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. We are holding the meeting to:
Elect eight members of our Board of Directors to hold one-year terms;
Approve the Universal Display Corporation Equity Compensation Plan;
Approve an advisory resolution regarding executive officer compensation;
Vote, on an advisory basis, regarding the frequency of future advisory shareholder votes on executive officer compensation;
Ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and
Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof.
If you were the holder of record of shares of our common stock or Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock at the close of business on April 10, 2023, you are entitled to notice of, and may vote at, the annual meeting. You may also vote in advance of the meeting, as described in the proxy statement. Any such shareholder on April 10, 2023 may vote at the meeting, even if he or she has already voted before the meeting.
The proxy statement and our 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders are available free of charge at ir.oled.com.
We look forward to the meeting.
Sincerely,
By:
Mauro Premutico
Secretary
Ewing, New Jersey
April 20, 2023
Your vote is important. We encourage you to promptly complete, sign, date and return the proxy card, or vote by phone or on the Internet as described in the proxy statement, whether or not you expect to attend the virtual annual meeting via webcast on the Internet. If you are a shareholder of record and you attend the meeting via webcast, you may revoke your proxy and vote your shares at that time.
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
250 Phillips Boulevard
Ewing, New Jersey 08618
PROXY STATEMENT FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD JUNE 15, 2023
INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS SOLICITATION
The Board of Directors (or "Board") of Universal Display Corporation ("we," "our," "us" or the "Company") is soliciting proxies for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held as a virtual meeting via a live webcast on the Internet on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OLED2023 (the "Annual Meeting"). This proxy statement contains important information for shareholders to consider when deciding how to vote on the matters brought before the Annual Meeting. Please read it carefully.
At the Annual Meeting, our shareholders will be asked to vote upon:
the election of eight members of our Board of Directors to hold one-year terms;
a proposal to approve the Universal Display Corporation Equity Compensation Plan;
a proposal to approve an advisory resolution regarding executive officer compensation;
an advisory resolution regarding the frequency of future advisory shareholder votes on executive officer compensation;
a proposal to ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and
such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of
Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 15, 2023
This proxy statement and our 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders are available free of charge at ir.oled.com.
PROXY MATERIALS
Our Board of Directors has set April 10, 2023 as the record date for the Annual Meeting (the "Record Date"). As of the Record Date, we had outstanding 47,331,947 shares of common stock and 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock.
Beginning on or about April 20, 2023, we are sending proxy materials to "registered holders" as of the Record Date. Registered holders are those shareholders whose shares are registered directly in their names with our transfer agent, EQ + AST.
Beginning on or about April 20, 2023, we are sending a Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to "beneficial owners" of our stock as of the Record Date. Beneficial owners are those shareholders whose shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record; such shareholders are also sometimes referred to as "street name" holders. Beneficial owners may view proxy materials on the Internet and may also request and receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials by following the instructions provided in the Notice.
We will pay the expenses of these solicitations. Proxies may also be solicited by telephone or in person by some of our officers, directors and regular employees or independent contractors, who will not be specially engaged or compensated for such services.
Our principal executive offices are located at 250 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing, New Jersey 08618. Our general telephone number is (609) 671-0980.
Each holder of our common stock or Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock as of the Record Date is entitled to one vote per share on all matters to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. Holders of our common stock and Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock vote together as a single class on all matters.
Only shareholders of record who own shares (whether as a registered holder or a beneficial owner) as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of, or to vote at, the Annual Meeting. The presence, in person or by proxy, of shareholders entitled to cast at least a majority of the votes that all shareholders are entitled to cast on a particular matter to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting will constitute a quorum for purposes of that matter. Shareholders of record who return a proxy card but abstain from voting or fail to vote on a particular matter will be considered "present" for quorum purposes with respect to the matter. In addition, shares held by brokers or nominees who have notified us on a proxy card or otherwise in accordance with industry practice that they have not received voting instructions with respect to a particular matter and that they lack or have declined to exercise voting authority with respect to such matter (referred to in this proxy statement as "uninstructed shares"), will be considered "present" for quorum purposes with respect to the matter. Votes not cast by brokers or nominees with respect to uninstructed shares are referred to in this proxy statement as "broker non-votes."
The person named in the proxy will vote the shares represented by each properly executed proxy as directed therein. In the absence of such direction on a properly executed proxy card, the person named in the proxy will vote "FOR" the persons nominated by our Board of Directors for election as directors; "FOR" the proposal to approve the Universal Display Corporation Equity Compensation Plan; "FOR" the proposal to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our executive officers; for the option of "ONE YEAR" in the advisory vote on the frequency of advisory shareholder votes on executive officer compensation; and "FOR" ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023. As to other items of business that may properly be presented at the Annual Meeting for action, the person named in the proxy will vote the shares represented by the proxy in accordance with his or her best judgment.
A shareholder of record (whether a registered holder or a beneficial owner) may revoke his or her proxy at any time before its exercise by giving written notice of such revocation to our Secretary. In addition, any shareholder of record (whether a registered holder or a beneficial owner) may vote online at the Annual Meeting, even if he or she has already voted prior to the Annual Meeting, in accordance with the procedure set forth below.
You may own shares of our stock both as a registered holder and as a beneficial owner, in which case you will receive proxy materials as well as the Notice. To vote all of your shares, you will vote your "registered" shares based on the instructions in the proxy card, and your "beneficially-owned" shares based on the instructions in the Notice, by any of the methods set forth below.
The preliminary voting results will be announced at the Annual Meeting. The final results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed within four business days following the date of the Annual Meeting.
HOW YOU CAN VOTE
Your vote is important. You may vote by any of the following methods:
By telephone or via the Internet.You may vote by proxy by telephone or via the Internet by following the instructions provided in the Notice, proxy card or voting instruction card.
By mail.
If you received printed copies of the proxy materials by mail (whether initially or upon request),
you may vote by proxy by signing and returning the proxy card or voting instruction card by mail.
Online during the Annual
This year's Annual Meeting will be held entirely online. Registered holders and beneficial owners
Meeting.
with shares held in street name (held in the name of a broker or other nominee) may vote online
at
the
Annual
Meeting
by
visiting
the
following
Internet
website:
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OLED2023, and entering the 16-digit control number
included in the Notice, on their proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied the proxy
materials. Beneficial owners with shares held in street name who need their 16-digit control
number should contact their bank, broker or other nominee, and to ensure receipt of the control
number in a timely fashion, should do so well in advance of the Annual Meeting.
If you vote by telephone or via the Internet before the Annual Meeting, please have your Notice or proxy card available. The 16- digit control number appearing on your Notice or proxy card is necessary to process your vote. A telephone or Internet vote authorizes the named proxies in the same manner as if you marked, signed and returned a proxy card by mail.
Our Board of Directors has fixed the number of directors serving on our Board at eight, all of whom are to be elected at the Annual Meeting. Our Board of Directors reduced the number of directors from nine to eight members after the passing in December 2022 of our Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Sherwin I. Seligsohn. Each director elected will serve until our next annual meeting of shareholders and such time as a successor has been selected and qualified, or until the director's earlier death, resignation or removal. Each of our eight director nominees has consented to being nominated and to serve if elected. If any nominee should subsequently decline or be unable to serve, the persons named in the proxy will vote for the election of such substitute nominee as shall be determined by them in accordance with their best judgment.
Pursuant to our Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, the holder of our Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock is entitled to nominate and elect two of the members of our Board of Directors. The holder of the Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock has waived this right with respect to the election of directors at the Annual Meeting.
All eight nominees are presently members of our Board of Directors whose terms expire at the Annual Meeting. We recommend voting "FOR" the nominees set forth below. The experience, qualifications, attributes and skills set forth next to each nominee's name have led our Board of Directors to conclude that these nominees should serve as members of our Board.
71 Mr. Abramson is our President and Chief Executive Officer and has been a member of our Board of Directors since May 1996. Mr. Abramson served as our President and Chief Operating Officer from May 1996 through December 2007. From March 1992 to May 1996, Mr. Abramson was Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Treasurer of Roy F. Weston, Inc., a worldwide environmental consulting and engineering firm. From December 1982 to December 1991, Mr. Abramson held various positions at InterDigital, Inc. ("InterDigital") including General Counsel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Technology Licensing Division.
Mr. Abramson's extensive experience in international business and long history with our Company are compelling attributes which have contributed to his leadership of the Company. His leadership roles in the OLED and technological fields have provided him with valuable opportunities to interact with business leaders in market segments of importance to the Company. Mr. Abramson is well equipped to lead the Company in its dealings with the business community and the public sector.
64 Ms. Comparin has been a member of our Board of Directors since January 2020. She currently also serves on the board of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR). Ms. Comparin was the founder and CEO of Animato, a technology solutions provider, from 1997 until she sold the company in 2016. Prior to establishing Animato, Ms. Comparin was President of ALLTEL's Enterprise Network Services Division, Vice President and General Manager for Nortel's Network Transformation Services Division and General Manager of Latin America at Recognition International. She also previously held U.S. and internationally-based executive management positions at Electronic Data Systems (EDS).
Ms. Comparin's significant leadership experience has given her strong insights which enables her to contribute to the Company in a variety of areas, including international business, financial and strategic planning. Her membership on the board of other public companies, and her experience on a public company audit committee also enables her to share best practices observed from these experiences.
69 Mr. Elias has been a member of our Board of Directors since April 2014. Mr. Elias retired from PPG Industries, Inc. prior to joining our Board. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Elias served as the Senior Vice President - Optical and Specialty Materials of PPG Industries, Inc. from July 2008 through March 30, 2014. From April 2000 through June 2008, Mr. Elias held the position of Vice President, Optical Products of PPG Industries, Inc. Mr. Elias was a director of Black Box Corporation (Nasdaq: BBOX) until January 7, 2019, when the company was purchased by AGC Networks and became a non-public company, and previously served as a member of its Human Capital Committee and its Nominating & Governance Committee.
Mr. Elias' significant experience as a corporate executive, including more than 20 years of senior management experience for a global manufacturer and distributor that experienced significant growth and expansion, has given him strong insights which enable him to contribute to the Company in a variety of areas, including product development, sales and marketing,
