O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Universal Display Corp, código ISIN BRO2LEBDR004, informa que foi aprovado em 03/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,350000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8797 - 03/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,064166667 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Universal Display Corp (Company), ISIN BRO2LEBDR004, hereby informs that on 03/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,350000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8797 - 03/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,064166667 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 05/10/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 05/10/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 13/09/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/09/2023 até 15/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/09/2023 to 15/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Universal Display Corporation published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 15:04:07 UTC.
Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED is a emit light device, which can be manufactured on both flexible and rigid substrates, helps making them suitable for use in full-color displays and as lighting products. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), portable media device and automotive products. Its PHOLED technologies allows OLEDs to emit light through a process, phosphorescence. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company market under the UniversalPHOLED brand. The Company's additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.