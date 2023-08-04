Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Universal Display Corp (Company), ISIN BRO2LEBDR004, hereby informs that on 03/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,350000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8797 - 03/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,064166667 per BDR.