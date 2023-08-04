INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Universal Display Corp, código ISIN BRO2LEBDR004, informa que foi aprovado em 03/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,350000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8797 - 03/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,064166667 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Universal Display Corp (Company), ISIN BRO2LEBDR004, hereby informs that on 03/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,350000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8797 - 03/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,064166667 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 05/10/2023, aos

The payment will be completed on 05/10/2023, to

titulares de BDRs em 13/09/2023.

entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/09/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 14/09/2023 até 15/09/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 14/09/2023 to 15/09/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Disclaimer

Universal Display Corporation published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 15:04:07 UTC.