    OLED   US91347P1057

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

(OLED)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
109.74 USD   -0.62%
08:31aUniversal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
BU
08/29Universal Display Corporation Announces Recipients of the 2022 UDC Innovative Research and Pioneering Technology Awards at IMID Korea
BU
08/22Universal Display Corporation Sponsors and Presents at IMID 2022
BU
Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

08/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences.

Investor Conferences:

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: September 7, 2022
Presentation Time: 2:30 PM ET*
Location: New York City
Presenter: Steve Abramson, President and CEO

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: September 8, 2022
Presentation Time: 8:45 AM ET*
Location: New York City
Presenter: Steve Abramson, President and CEO

* A live and archived audio webcast of the investor presentations will be available on the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

Industry Conference:

OLEDs World Summit
Date: October 26-27, 2022
Location: San Francisco, CA
Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development
Presentation: UDC's Progress with Phosphorescent OLED Technology

About Universal Display Corporation
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

# # #

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

(OLED-C)


© Business Wire 2022
