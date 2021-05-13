Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Universal Display Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLED   US91347P1057

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

(OLED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Display Corporation : Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

05/13/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor and industry conferences.

Investor Conferences:

Cowen and Company’s 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: June 1, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:50 PM ET*
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and CFO

Evercore ISI’s Inaugural Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: June 8, 2021
Presentation Time: 8:45 AM ET*
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and CFO

*A live and archived audio webcast of the investor presentations will be available on the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

Industry Conferences:

SID Display Week 2021
Date: May 17-21, 2021
Location: Virtual

Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Thompson, Senior R&D Manager
Presentation: Increasing OLED Stability: Plasmonic PHOLED

Presenter: Dr. Zhiqiang Ji, Senior Research Scientist
Presentation: Highly Efficient Near-Infrared Phosphorescent OLEDs

Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development
Presentation: High-Color-Gamut OLED Displays with Reduced Power Consumption for Laptop Applications (UDC/Intel joint paper)

International Conference on Display Technology (ICDT) 2021
Date: May 30-June 2, 2021
Location: Virtual/Beijing, China
Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Thompson, Senior R&D Manager
Presentation: Increasing OLED Stability: Plasmonic PHOLED

TechBlick: Innovations & Market Trends In Displays & Lighting
Date: July 14-15, 2021
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development
Presentation: Phosphorescent OLEDs for Next Generation Products

SPIE Optics + Photonics 2021
Date: August 1-5, 2021
Location: Virtual/San Diego, CA
Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Thompson, Senior R&D Manager
Presentation: Increasing OLED Stability: Plasmonic PHOLED

About Universal Display Corporation
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter
Facebook
YouTube

(OLED-C)


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
04:20pUNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION  : to Present Next Generation OLED Platform Techno..
BU
04:17pUNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION  : Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
BU
04:03pINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Sale of Universal Disp..
MT
05/06UNIVERSAL DISPLAY  : University Display Q1 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
05/06UNIVERSAL DISPLAY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06UNIVERSAL DISPLAY  : PA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/06UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP PA  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
05/06UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
05/06UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION  : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per ..
BU
05/06EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Universal Display Corp, 30.0% Follow-Through Indicat..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 555 M - -
Net income 2021 195 M - -
Net cash 2021 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 8 891 M 8 891 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Universal Display Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 245,64 $
Last Close Price 188,61 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven V. Abramson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney D. Rosenblatt CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & EVP
Sherwin I. Seligsohn Chairman
Julia J. Brown Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence Lacerte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION-17.92%8 891
MEDIATEK INC.18.88%50 106
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.5.66%26 667
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.44%16 596
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.43%11 569
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.33.20%10 664