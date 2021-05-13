Universal Display Corporation : to Present Next Generation OLED Platform Technology Developments at SID Display Week

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced that the Company will present at the Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week 2021 International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition being held virtually May 17-21.

“We are excited to be share some of the next generation platform technology developments in our groundbreaking Plasmonic OLED architecture and new class of near-infrared PHOLEDs at SID Display Week. In addition, we are pleased to present a joint paper with Intel Corporation on energy-efficient OLED displays for laptops,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “Innovation and invention are at the core of UDC and we are continuing to broaden our R&D programs and bolster our product development engine. Building on and expanding our pioneering work and core competencies is part of our long-term roadmap to further enable the OLED ecosystem with leading-edge technologies and best-in-class materials.”

This year SID's Symposium will include a variety of technical events, including:

Session 20.1: In an invited paper titled, “Increasing OLED Stability: Plasmonic PHOLED,” Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display Corporation will introduce a new organic light-emitting device in which phosphorescent emitters are intentionally coupled to the contact's surface plasmon mode. This achieves a decay rate enhancement and, with subsequent conversion of the energy to photons in free space, realizes net gains in efficiency and stability.

Session 21.4: In an invited paper titled, “Highly Efficient Near-Infrared Phosphorescent OLEDs,” Dr. Zhiqiang Ji of Universal Display Corporation will report on PHOLED performance with an emission peak wavelength at ~800 nm (FWHM=65 nm and PLQY=0.36) with a maximum EQE (EQEmax) of 9.7%, and an EQE of 8.8% at 10 mA/cm2. Its narrow electroluminescence spectrum resulted in more than 83% and 97% of emission above 780 nm and 750 nm, respectively.

Session 24.3: In a co-authored paper with Intel titled, “High-Color-Gamut OLED Displays with Reduced Power Consumption for Laptop Applications,” Dr. Mike Hack of Universal Display Corporation will show that higher color-gamut OLED displays lead to less power consumption compared to LCDs, thereby enabling higher-performance displays for laptops. Based on Intel’s day-in-life usage model, DCI-P3 and 97% BT2020 color profiles will deliver 13% and 18% power improvement for OLEDs compared with LCDs.

Session 23: OLED Displays I, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display Corporation will be the Session Co-Chair.

Session 25: OLED Material and Device Simulation, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display Corporation will be the Session Chair.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

