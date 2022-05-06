Universal Display Corporation to Exhibit and Present at SID Display Week 2022

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced that the Company will exhibit and present at the Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week 2022 International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition being held May 9-13 in San Jose, California.

“We are excited to return to an in-person Display Week and celebrate SID’s 60th anniversary next week,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “Display Week is a great forum to meet with our partners and peers in the display ecosystem as well as participate in a multitude of symposiums and seminars. Visit us at booth # 414 to learn more about our state-of-the-art OLED materials and technologies and to speak with our team.”

This year’s SID’s Symposium will include a variety of technical and business events, including:

SID/DSCC Business Conference, where Dr. Mike Hack will participate in the Keynote Session presenting on “UDC’s Development of Phosphorescent Blue OLEDs” on Monday, May 9 th at 8:40am PT.

at 8:40am PT. Session 21: OLED Optics, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display will present on the “Effect of Ag Adhesion Layer on Plasmon Outcoupling Efficiency,” on Wednesday, May 11 th at 9:00am PT.

at 9:00am PT. Session 4: Oxide TFTs for OLED Displays (Active Matrix Devices), where Dr. Mike Hack of Universal Display will be the Session Chair on Tuesday, May 10 th at 11:10am PT.

at 11:10am PT. Session 28: OLED Physics and Simulations, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display will be the Session Co-chair on Wednesday, May 11 th at 10:40am PT.

at 10:40am PT. Session 45: OLED Devices II, where Dr. Nicholas Thompson of Universal Display will be the Session Chair on Thursday, May 12 th at 10:40am PT.

at 10:40am PT. Session 47: Automotive Display Optimizations (Automotive/Vehicular Displays and HMI Technologies), where Dr. Eric Margulies will be the Session Co-Chair on Thursday, May 12 th at 10:40am PT.

at 10:40am PT. Session 61: Novel Large-Area Automotive Displays (Automotive/Vehicular Displays and HMI Technologies), where Dr. Eric Margulies will be the Session Co-Chair on Thursday, May 12th at 3:10pm PT.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

