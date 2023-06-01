Advanced search
    OLED   US91347P1057

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

(OLED)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
147.65 USD   +0.22%
Universal Display Corporation to Hold Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
04:09pUniversal Display : AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CHANGE IN CONTROL AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
05/22Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLED Advances and Organic Vapor Jet Printing Milestone Achievements at SID Display Week 2023
Universal Display Corporation to Hold Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/01/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

To attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2023, will need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OLED2023 and log in using the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability. Guests may attend the 2023 Annual Meeting in a listen-only mode. Online access and check-in will begin at 9:45 A.M. Eastern Time on June 15th. Participants should allow plenty of time to log in prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. An archive of the meeting will be available for replay within 24 hours after its conclusion on the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

(OLED-C)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 575 M - -
Net income 2023 180 M - -
Net cash 2023 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 0,93%
Capitalization 6 974 M 6 974 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 88,8%
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 147,33 $
Average target price 157,46 $
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven V. Abramson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Millard Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Elizabeth H. Gemmill Chairman
Julia J. Brown Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Lacerte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION36.37%6 974
MEDIATEK INC.19.68%39 276
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.13.59%16 474
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-29.44%11 010
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.50.83%8 934
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.34.39%8 417
