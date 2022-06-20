Log in
    UEIC   US9134831034

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

(UEIC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
25.38 USD   +4.53%
09:03aOne of Finland's Leading Telecom Service Providers, DNA, Selects Universal Electronics for Its Award-Winning Android TV Controller
BU
06/09UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS : UEI Investor Presentation
PU
One of Finland's Leading Telecom Service Providers, DNA, Selects Universal Electronics for Its Award-Winning Android TV Controller

06/20/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has been selected by Finland-based DNA to debut UEI’s award-winning Android TV remote control, UEI KITA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005313/en/

Finland's DNA Selects Universal Electronics for its Award-Winning Android TV Controller. The UEI KITA controller for Android TV has received the prestigious “RedDot” award for its outstanding fit, form and function. The elegant design fits perfectly in users’ hands due to its slim rechargeable battery that makes the product much thinner and easier to hold than ordinary remote controls. (Photo: Business Wire)

The UEI KITA controller for Android TV has received the prestigious “RedDot” award for its outstanding fit, form and function. The elegant design fits perfectly in users’ hands due to its slim rechargeable battery that makes the product much thinner and easier to hold than ordinary remote controls. In an effort to design sustainable, environmentally friendly products, the UEI KITA remote control can potentially save dozens of disposable batteries throughout its lifetime in typical consumer use scenarios, compared to ordinary remotes with disposable batteries, by fast-charging via a USB-C cable only a few times per year.

The product’s advanced technology includes Bluetooth Smart and Infrared wireless connectivity; high-precision voice control; an innovative backlit keypad; and UEI’s QuickSet Cloud® platform, which is the world’s only automated device discovery technology to control TV and audio receivers without user intervention. And while packed with technology, by using premium materials and soft coatings the UEI KITA attains an excellent look and a velvety tactile feel with every click.

As the largest cable operator and the leading pay-TV provider in cable networks with over 4 million mobile and fixed network subscribers, DNA has a track record of introducing consumer-friendly technology to a wider audience. “Adding the UEI KITA remote control to our product showcase allows DNA to surpass our customers’ expectations in next-generation, environmentally friendly technology, and make their lives less complicated,” says DNA Product Development Director Ville Partanen.

“It’s a natural fit for DNA to be the first provider to introduce UEI’s flagship Android controller to its customer base,” explains Kuldip Johal, UEI’s Vice President of Sales for Video Service Providers. “The UEI KITA’s consumer-centric, advanced technology directly aligns with DNA’s focus on sustainability, as well its relentless effort to launch a user experience that is extremely easy and looks and feels premium.”

For information on ordering the UEI KITA Android remote control from DNA, click here.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet® is a registered trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by DNA of the UEI KITA remote products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the performance of the battery saving features over time in the UEI KITA remote, the continued penetration and growth of UEI QuickSet, Android remote platforms, voice recognition technology and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 594 M - -
Net income 2022 15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 945
Free-Float 48,4%
Managers and Directors
Paul D. Arling Chief Financial Officer
Bryan M. Hackworth Controller
Norman Gerald Sheridan Senior Vice President-Engineering
Joseph E. Miketo Senior Vice President-Operations
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.-37.72%321
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.52%102 574
PANASONIC CORPORATION-12.02%19 217
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-32.46%12 330
SHARP CORPORATION-19.68%4 795
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-26.04%2 627