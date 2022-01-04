UEI Launches New and Sustainable Whole-Home Control Solutions at CES 2022

Visit UEI at CES, Venetian Expo Booth #52124

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming home entertainment and smart home control experiences at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Jan.5–8 at the Venetian Expo, booth # 52124.

The company will feature its latest innovations that showcase its leadership in supporting and integrating device discovery, control and interoperability across ecosystems while improving user experiences across entertainment and smart home devices, and a focus on sustainability innovations that deliver ground-breaking performance.

Enhanced control capabilities to expand with whole-home coverage:

QuickSet 5.0 enhancements: The company will feature how it is bridging its leadership from entertainment to smart home control with expanded discovery and control capabilities through interoperability with major platforms and protocols, enabling smart home dashboard on the largest screen in the home, and the introduction of Matter-capable solutions.

The company will feature how it is bridging its leadership from entertainment to smart home control with expanded discovery and control capabilities through interoperability with major platforms and protocols, enabling smart home dashboard on the largest screen in the home, and the introduction of Matter-capable solutions. QuickSet Widget: This includes a showcase of its new Wi-Fi centric smart modules pre-integrated with QuickSet 5.0 as a turnkey IoT framework to simplify introduction of smart appliances backed by QuickSet Interoperability As a Service.

Innovative solutions that simplify user experiences for entertainment and smart home control:

Nevo Butler : Features the versatile and award-winning, multi-assistant-enabled, entertainment and smart home hub, powered by QuickSet and nevo.ai, the first digital assistant optimized for home control applications.

: Features the versatile and award-winning, multi-assistant-enabled, entertainment and smart home hub, powered by QuickSet and nevo.ai, the first digital assistant optimized for home control applications. UEI Comfort Smart Thermostats and Accessories: with intuitive interfaces and built-in sensing capabilities supported by QuickSet Cloud to interact with other devices and services in the home. Now with an expanded set of sensors and wireless adapters designed to extend the reach of this platform.

with intuitive interfaces and built-in sensing capabilities supported by QuickSet Cloud to interact with other devices and services in the home. Now with an expanded set of sensors and wireless adapters designed to extend the reach of this platform. UEI Virtual Agent: Enhanced features offering digital support of UEI products and third-party entertainment and smart home devices for easy onboarding, feature discovery and customer support.

Sustainability solutions that help to minimize power consumption and significantly reduce battery waste:

UEI Extreme Low Power (XLP) Connectivity SOCs: The company’s new connectivity solutions with integrated energy harvesting capabilities that deliver up to 2.5 times more computing power while consuming up to 80% less battery power compared to traditional Bluetooth Smart SOCs.

The company’s new connectivity solutions with integrated energy harvesting capabilities that deliver up to 2.5 times more computing power while consuming up to 80% less battery power compared to traditional Bluetooth Smart SOCs. UEI HD Indoor Light Harvesting Panel: The unique High Density light harvesting panels which perform up to three times more efficiently than traditional photovoltaic solar cells.

The unique High Density light harvesting panels which perform up to three times more efficiently than traditional photovoltaic solar cells. UEI ETERNA remote controls: Next generation advanced controllers that can work without battery replacement, for up to the useful life of the product. Leveraging the new XLP connectivity SOC and HD Indoor light harvesting panels, these controllers support even the most power-hungry features such as voice, infrared control, and backlight without compromising battery life.

Visitors to the UEI booth will also experience UEI’s broad product portfolio, including new advanced TV controllers for Android TV and RDK platforms; an expanded line-up of its IoT sensor portfolio by Ecolink, and new digital TV accessories by One For All. As well as its forward looking “Designovation” showcase, demonstrating new IoT sensor applications and offering a sneak preview of the next evolution in streaming entertainment control, “Remote 3.0.”

Schedule an appointment at CES here.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

