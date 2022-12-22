Universal Electronics' Eterna Remote Named as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

UEI’s newest and most sustainable platform for voice remote controls

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control technology for entertainment and smart home devices today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its UEI Eterna remote control. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005096/en/

UEI's Eterna Remote Receives the CES 2023 Innovation Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

Maximum performance with minimum battery waste

Targeting TV service providers that want to minimize their carbon footprint and battery waste without compromising on the consumer experience, UEI has designed and developed its most advanced and sustainable voice remote-control platform ever.

The UEI Eterna family of products are built with UEI’s new Xtreme Low-Power Bluetooth LE silicon making them 2.5 times more powerful and up to 10 times more efficient than the previous generation of voice remote controls. In combination with a revolutionary high-density photovoltaic panel that harvests three times more energy than traditional panels, it can self-power despite intense usage or in low light conditions.

For better accessibility in the dark, the UEI Eterna line supports Ambient-Aware backlighting. The backlight activates when there is insufficient lighting in the room. This further reduces power consumption to a bare minimum. UEI Eterna is built with recycled and recyclable materials and packaged free of single-use plastics (SUP). To facilitate refurbishment and recycling programs, the products are specifically designed for easy disassembly which helps to minimize waste and maximize the re-use of field returned units.

“With sustainability as a driving force for product innovation and design at UEI, we are delighted that our UEI Eterna product received this award,” said Menno Koopmans, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing. “The UEI Eterna remote is the first of its kind that delivers on our customers’ sustainability goals without having to compromise on user experience or product features. This innovation is a clear milestone on our journey towards a battery-less world.”

The UEI Eterna and UEI Eterna XLR also feature a unique Interactive Light Bar that communicates its status in real-time with the end user using distinct and recognizable light patterns.

The product line comes with a unique pre-integrated support system that enhances its sustainability performance as it minimizes customer service calls or related truck rolls:

Powered by QuickSet ® Cloud, it supports UEI’s unique and widely adopted automated discovery and set-up capability to pair the set-top-box remote with the customer’s TV, soundbar or audio system. In 2022 alone, QuickSet is estimated to have saved UEI’s existing pay TV customers over 4 million man-hours of programming time.

Cloud, it supports UEI’s unique and widely adopted automated discovery and set-up capability to pair the set-top-box remote with the customer’s TV, soundbar or audio system. In 2022 alone, QuickSet is estimated to have saved UEI’s existing pay TV customers over 4 million man-hours of programming time. It is supported by UEI’s Virtual Agent that provides self-help capabilities during installation, feature discovery and troubleshooting, and is available on both the TV screen and the mobile device.

It comes with the turnkey white label My Nevo Companion App to enable the setup and support via a mobile device, customize the user preferences, and optimize power management.

UEI’s new plug-and-play SDK facilitates easy and trouble-free integration with Android TV set-top boxes.

The UEI Eterna family of products is developed for Android TV and RDK operating systems and is scheduled to be available by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

To schedule a press tour or demo please visit here, or come by our booth #52014 at the Venetian Expo at CES taking place in Las Vegas on January 5-8.

About the CES Innovations Award

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC), Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery, technical performance, and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by UEI customers of the UEI ETERNA products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the adoption of the energy harvesting and low power technologies identified in this release by UEI customers, the continued penetration and growth of UEI low power, energy harvesting, and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005096/en/