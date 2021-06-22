Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Universal Electronics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UEIC   US9134831034

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

(UEIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Electronics Inc. : to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet® Technologies to Claro Colombia

06/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622006090/en/

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider. The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet® platform. The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services. (Photo: Business Wire)

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider. The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet® platform. The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet® platform, which helps facilitate self-installation.

The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly transition to Internet Protocol (IP) TV and deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services.

“We remain committed to our clients. They are most important, and we want them to enjoy the latest in innovation and technology,” said Rodrigo de Gusmao, Executive Director, Mass Markets at Claro Colombia.

“We have been working with Claro Colombia for many years and are excited to bring them this Android TV remote designed to provide an exceptional user experience,” said Steve Gutman, UEI’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Subscription Broadcast.

UEI has been at the forefront of developing entertainment and smart home control technologies for over three decades. UEI was the first to introduce voice control and advanced features such as automated setup and universal control of connected devices through its QuickSet platform. Since 2015, UEI has shipped over 100 million of its voice-enabled remote controls to customers around the world.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet is a registered trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the continued purchasing by Claro Colombia of the products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the continued penetration and growth of UEI QuickSet, Android remote platforms, voice recognition technology and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
05:32pUNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.  : to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and Qu..
BU
06/15UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS  : Imperial Capital Starts Universal Electronics at Outper..
MT
06/14UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/01UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.  : to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Tech..
BU
05/18UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS  : 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Confer..
PU
05/10UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.  : to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Tech..
BU
05/07UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS  : B. Riley Lowers Universal Electronics' PT to $71 from $..
MT
05/07UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
05/06UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 631 M - -
Net income 2021 40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 682 M 682 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 839
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 49,53 $
Average target price 69,25 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul D. Arling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan M. Hackworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Gerald Sheridan Senior Vice President-Engineering
Joseph E. Miketo Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.-7.66%682
SONY GROUP CORPORATION2.09%118 518
PANASONIC CORPORATION3.99%25 506
LG ELECTRONICS INC.16.30%24 232
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION7.34%15 795
SHARP CORPORATION20.84%10 111