UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
10.11 USD   +0.10%
07:09aUniversal Electronics Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 4th
BU
03/22Universal Electronics : UEI Investor Presentation
PU
03/19Universal Electronics Inc.(NasdaqGS:UEIC) dropped from S&P 600
CI
Universal Electronics Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 4th

04/20/2023 | 07:09am EDT
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To access the call please register here. Once registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique pin number. The conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com where it will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 443 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 658
Free-Float 48,1%
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,11 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul D. Arling Chief Financial Officer
Bryan M. Hackworth Controller
Norman Gerald Sheridan Senior Vice President-Engineering
Richard K. Carnifax Senior Vice President-Global Operations
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.-51.42%129
SONY GROUP CORPORATION22.67%112 818
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION16.70%22 460
LG ELECTRONICS INC.30.52%14 459
SHARP CORPORATION1.90%4 642
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.40.69%3 227
