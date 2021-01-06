Log in
Universal Electronics Inc.

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

(UEIC)
News 
All News

Universal Electronics Inc. : to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/06/2021 | 07:06am EST
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, Senior Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to attend the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held on January 11-15, 2021.

Management will host one-on-one meetings on January 12th and 13th and will present at 2:45pm ET on January 13th. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies including the RF4CE voice enabled remote control, and UEI’s proprietary chip and QuickSet technologies; the continued penetration and growth of the Liberty Global RDK-based Horizon 4 platform and the Virgin 360 TV platform; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 613 M - -
Net income 2020 35,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 726 M 726 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 347
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 64,67 $
Last Close Price 52,77 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul D. Arling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph E. Miketo Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
Bryan M. Hackworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Gerald Sheridan Senior Vice President-Engineering
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.-2.84%726
SONY CORPORATION2.77%127 113
PANASONIC CORPORATION3.36%27 946
LG ELECTRONICS INC.3.70%22 073
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION4.38%15 410
SHARP CORPORATION4.22%9 691
