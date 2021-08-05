Universal Electronics : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 08/05/2021 | 04:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. “As we look towards the second half of 2021, we are beginning to see increased demand, which bodes well for our business,” said Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO. “We are seeing renewed strength in orders for the back half of 2021 on existing platforms and increased adoption of our Apple TV remote for multichannel video programming distributors across the world. We have started shipping launch quantities to our initial MVPD customers with additional launches planned later in 2021 as well as 2022. Nevo Butler, our white-label voice-enabled smart home and entertainment control hub, is in a field trial with a major European telco. However, due to semiconductor component shortages and some logistical challenges in the second quarter, we were unable to fulfill all our orders. Despite these temporal challenges, our continued focus on technology innovation, strong customer relations, and operational excellence expanded our operating profit and delivered a record second quarter EPS. “Our ongoing commitment to innovation continues to broaden our use cases and diversify our potential customer base. We have led wireless device control for decades overcoming numerous macro-economic conditions be it component shortages, tariffs or pandemics. UEI is resilient and innovative. We set technology trends and standards. We expect to continue to lead the industry for decades to come.” Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30: 2021 Compared to 2020 GAAP net sales were $150.5 million, compared to $153.1 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $150.6 million, compared to $153.3 million.

GAAP gross margins were 29.7%, compared to 24.9%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.5%, compared to 28.5%.

GAAP operating income was $9.0 million, compared to $6.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $15.8 million, compared to $14.5 million.

GAAP net income was $5.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $14.4 million or $1.02 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $13.6 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share.

At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $67.7 million. Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30: 2021 Compared to 2020 GAAP net sales were $301.0 million, compared to $304.9 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $301.3 million, compared to $305.2 million.

GAAP gross margins were 30.2%, compared to 26.6%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.9%, compared to 29.7%.

GAAP operating income was $17.6 million, compared to $14.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $31.5 million, compared to $29.4 million.

GAAP net income was $12.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $20.2 million or $1.43 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $26.2 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $24.1 million, or $1.70 per diluted share. Financial Outlook For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $160 million and $170 million, compared to $153.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021 are expected to range from $0.61 to $0.71, compared to a GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.43 in the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range from $160 million to $170 million, compared to $153.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $1.00 to $1.10, compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.92 in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter 2021 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.39 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release. The company continues to believe in its long-term growth targets of sales between 5% and 10% and EPS between 10% and 20%. Conference Call Information UEI’s management team will hold a conference call today, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, to discuss its second quarter 2021 earnings results, review recent activity and answer questions. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The conference ID is 8165525. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access code is 8165525. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI for budget planning purposes and for making operational and financial decisions. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies. Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., excess manufacturing overhead costs, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, gain on the release from our Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, costs associated with our International Trade Commission litigation efforts, and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the reversal of a social insurance accrual related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments and the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. About Universal Electronics Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com. Forward-looking Statements This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and quarterly and periodic reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) since then. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: the acceptance of and demand for the various advanced control products and technologies, including our Apple TV remote control and Nevo Butler products, technologies, and platforms; our ability to continue anticipating the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continued ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management; management's ability to manage its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings through its operating efficiencies, product mix, and gross margin improvement initiatives as guided and as anticipated; our ability to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual properties, including our patents and trade secrets, through our licensing and litigation efforts; interruptions in our supply and logistics chains; the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management’s ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, each of which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned risks; and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of August 5, 2021, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. – Tables Follow – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share-related data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,690 $ 57,153 Accounts receivable, net 134,994 129,433 Contract assets 9,585 9,685 Inventories 121,430 120,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,901 6,828 Income tax receivable 3,650 3,314 Total current assets 344,250 326,843 Property, plant and equipment, net 82,485 87,285 Goodwill 48,555 48,614 Intangible assets, net 19,923 19,710 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,098 19,522 Deferred income taxes 4,571 5,564 Other assets 2,502 2,752 Total assets $ 521,384 $ 510,290 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 90,079 $ 83,229 Line of credit 46,000 20,000 Accrued compensation 24,207 28,931 Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties 6,597 10,758 Accrued income taxes 1,027 3,535 Other accrued liabilities 29,046 33,057 Total current liabilities 196,956 179,510 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease obligations 13,197 13,681 Contingent consideration — 292 Deferred income taxes 2,477 1,913 Income tax payable 1,054 1,054 Other long-term liabilities 332 539 Total liabilities 214,016 196,989 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,603,638 and 24,391,595 shares issued on June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 246 244 Paid-in capital 309,072 302,084 Treasury stock, at cost, 11,128,717 and 10,618,002 shares on June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (322,179 ) (295,495 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,347 ) (18,522 ) Retained earnings 337,576 324,990 Total stockholders’ equity 307,368 313,301 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 521,384 $ 510,290 UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 150,491 $ 153,133 $ 301,033 $ 304,911 Cost of sales 105,829 115,058 209,972 223,895 Gross profit 44,662 38,075 91,061 81,016 Research and development expenses 7,676 7,385 15,618 15,283 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,965 24,230 57,811 51,227 Operating income 9,021 6,460 17,632 14,506 Interest income (expense), net (127 ) (372 ) (235 ) (1,004 ) Accrued social insurance adjustment — 9,464 — 9,464 Other income (expense), net (17 ) 731 6 383 Income before provision for income taxes 8,877 16,283 17,403 23,349 Provision for income taxes 3,284 1,883 4,817 3,103 Net income $ 5,593 $ 14,400 $ 12,586 $ 20,246 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 1.03 $ 0.92 $ 1.45 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.89 $ 1.43 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 13,672 13,915 13,737 13,938 Diluted 13,926 14,151 14,062 14,181 UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,586 $ 20,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,128 15,663 Provision for credit losses 1 240 Deferred income taxes 1,637 1,275 Shares issued for employee benefit plan 681 739 Employee and director stock-based compensation 5,044 4,594 Performance-based common stock warrants 274 338 Impairment of long-term assets — 50 Accrued social insurance adjustment — (9,464 ) Loss on sale of Ohio call center — 712 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets (6,241 ) (848 ) Inventories (1,076 ) 9,571 Prepaid expenses and other assets 625 1,947 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,338 ) (40,869 ) Accrued income taxes (2,837 ) 293 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,484 4,487 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (6,206 ) (6,210 ) Acquisitions of intangible assets (1,907 ) (3,077 ) Payment on sale of Ohio call center — (500 ) Net cash used for investing activities (8,113 ) (9,787 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 41,000 50,000 Repayments on line of credit (15,000 ) (45,000 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 991 — Treasury stock purchased (26,684 ) (6,405 ) Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations — (3,091 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 307 (4,496 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,859 (5,674 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,537 (15,470 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 57,153 74,302 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 67,690 $ 58,832 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 5,663 $ 2,215 Interest paid $ 202 $ 1,069 UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Net sales - GAAP $ 150,491 $ 153,133 $ 301,033 $ 304,911 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 131 154 274 338 Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales $ 150,622 $ 153,287 $ 301,307 $ 305,249 Cost of sales: Cost of sales – GAAP $ 105,829 $ 115,058 $ 209,972 $ 223,895 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (3,523 ) — (3,523 ) Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) (976 ) (1,813 ) (2,221 ) (4,728 ) Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — — — (570 ) Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (4) — — 542 — Stock-based compensation expense (40 ) (36 ) (77 ) (110 ) Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (5) (64 ) (66 ) (129 ) (132 ) Employee related restructuring — — — (204 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales 104,749 109,620 208,087 214,628 Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,873 $ 43,667 $ 93,220 $ 90,621 Gross margin: Gross margin – GAAP 29.7 % 24.9 % 30.2 % 26.6 % Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — % 2.3 % — % 1.2 % Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 0.6 % 1.2 % 0.7 % 1.6 % Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — % — % — % 0.2 % Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (4) — % — % (0.2 )% — % Stock-based compensation expense 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (5) 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Employee related restructuring — % — % — % 0.0 % Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin 30.5 % 28.5 % 30.9 % 29.7 % Operating expenses: Operating expenses - GAAP $ 35,641 $ 31,615 $ 73,429 $ 66,510 Stock-based compensation expense (2,404 ) (2,255 ) (4,967 ) (4,484 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (277 ) (1,396 ) (553 ) (2,791 ) Change in contingent consideration — 1,261 193 2,224 Litigation costs (6) (2,908 ) — (6,477 ) — Employee related restructuring and other costs — (50 ) 111 (287 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 30,052 $ 29,175 $ 61,736 $ 61,172 UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income: Operating income - GAAP $ 9,021 $ 6,460 $ 17,632 $ 14,506 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 131 154 274 338 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — 3,523 — 3,523 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 976 1,813 2,221 4,728 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — — — 570 Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (4) — — (542 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 2,444 2,291 5,044 4,594 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (5) 64 66 129 132 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 277 1,396 553 2,791 Change in contingent consideration — (1,261 ) (193 ) (2,224 ) Litigation costs (6) 2,908 — 6,477 — Employee related restructuring and other costs — 50 (111 ) 491 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,821 $ 14,492 $ 31,484 $ 29,449 Adjusted pro forma operating income as a percentage of net sales 10.5 % 9.5 % 10.4 % 9.6 % Net income: Net income - GAAP $ 5,593 $ 14,400 $ 12,586 $ 20,246 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 131 154 274 338 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — 3,523 — 3,523 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 976 1,813 2,221 4,728 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — — — 570 Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (4) — — (542 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 2,444 2,291 5,044 4,594 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (5) 64 66 129 132 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 277 1,396 553 2,791 Change in contingent consideration — (1,261 ) (193 ) (2,224 ) Litigation costs (6) 2,908 — 6,477 — Employee related restructuring and other costs — 50 (111 ) 491 Accrued social insurance adjustment (7) — (9,464 ) — (9,464 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss 480 (505 ) 589 (209 ) Income tax provision on adjustments 733 1,467 (800 ) (75 ) Other income tax adjustments (8) — (1,303 ) — (1,303 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 13,606 $ 12,627 $ 26,227 $ 24,138 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share: GAAP 13,926 14,151 14,062 14,181 Adjusted Non-GAAP 13,926 14,151 14,062 14,181 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.89 $ 1.43 Total adjustments $ 0.58 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.97 $ 0.27 Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.89 $ 1.87 $ 1.70 (1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include costs directly attributable to the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs implemented in 2018 on goods manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. (2) The three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 include excess manufacturing overhead costs due to the expansion of our manufacturing facility in Mexico where products destined for the U.S. market are now manufactured. These products destined for the U.S. market were previously manufactured in China. Additionally, the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes excess manufacturing overhead costs incurred as we temporarily shut-down our China and Mexico-based factories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) Consists of the loss recorded on the sale of our Ohio call center in February 2020. (4) Consists of the gain associated with the January 2021 release from our guarantee of the lease obligation related to our Ohio call center which was sold in February 2020. (5) Consists of depreciation related to the mark-up from cost to fair value of fixed assets acquired in business combinations. (6) Consists of expenses related to our International Trade Commission (“ITC”) investigation of Roku, Inc. and certain other related entities. We have requested the ITC to issue a permanent limited exclusion order prohibiting the importation of certain products into the United States due to their infringement of our patents. (7) Consists of the reversal of a social insurance accrual related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018. The indemnification agreement related to the sale of our Guangzhou entity expired in the second quarter of 2020. (8) The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018. The indemnification agreement related to the sale of our Guangzhou entity expired in the second quarter of 2020. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006061/en/

