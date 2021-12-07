Universal Electronics : UEI Investor Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation This presentation and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly and periodic reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") since then. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include our ability to continue anticipating the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continued ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management, including those identified and discussed during this presentation; management's ability to manage its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings through its operating efficiencies, product mix, and gross margin improvement initiatives as guided and as anticipated; our ability to manage our supply chain and logistics interruptions and delays; our ability to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual properties, including our patents and trade secrets, through our licensing and litigation efforts; the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management's ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, each of which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned risks; the impact to our business stemming from the recent press report and Senate inquiry regarding the Chinese work force used in one of our China factories; effects and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in or enhanced use of laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of November 11, 2021, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2