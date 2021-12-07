Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Universal Electronics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UEIC   US9134831034

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

(UEIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Universal Electronics : UEI Investor Presentation

12/07/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Universal Electronics Inc.

Q3 2021

As of November 4, 2021

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation This presentation and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly and periodic reports we have filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") since then. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include our ability to continue anticipating the needs and wants of our customers, and timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development strategies that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; the continued ordering pattern of our customers as anticipated by management, including those identified and discussed during this presentation; management's ability to manage its business to achieve its net sales, margins, and earnings through its operating efficiencies, product mix, and gross margin improvement initiatives as guided and as anticipated; our ability to manage our supply chain and logistics interruptions and delays; our ability to enhance and protect the value of our intellectual properties, including our patents and trade secrets, through our licensing and litigation efforts; the effects that natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have on our business and management's ability to anticipate and mitigate those effects, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions and restrictions that may be imposed on us and our operations by federal, state, local and international public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, each of which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned risks; the impact to our business stemming from the recent press report and Senate inquiry regarding the Chinese work force used in one of our China factories; effects and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and effects that changes in or enhanced use of laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products and the tariffs imposed upon them. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of November 11, 2021, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

ABOUT UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS

UEI is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices.

Our 3,800+ employees worldwide design, develop, manufacture, ship and support over 100 million innovative products each year which are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

3

OUR SOLUTIONS

UEI at a glance

Market Share Leader

  • More than three decades of experience designing and developing wireless entertainment and home control solutions
  • Worldwide leader in growing market for entertainment (voice) remote controls
  • Broad portfolio of connected sensing and control solutions for the home

Focus on Technology and Product Innovation

  • Industry-leadingQuickSet software controls entertainment and smart home devices
  • Over 600 issued and pending patents

Global Scale

  • Vertically integrated across design, development, software and manufacturing
  • R&D teams in the U.S., Europe, China, and India
  • Globally diversified manufacturing in China, Mexico, Brazil and Vietnam
  • 3,800+ employees worldwide

Fortune 100 Customer Base

  • Technology licensing with leading consumer electronics and security brands
  • Development partner for world's largest video and telecom service providers

Strong Financial Performance

  • Consistent revenue and earnings growth

4

WHY UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS

Diverse, scalable sales channels

Video Service Providers

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Security and Automation

Climate Control

Home Appliances

Hospitality

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UEI - Universal Electronics Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 20:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
12/06Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at Imperial Capital's 2021 Security Investor Conf..
BU
11/05B. Riley Lowers Universal Electronics' PT to $62 from $72 on Lower-than-Expected Q3 Res..
MT
11/05UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
11/04UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Earnings Flash (UEIC) UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS Posts Q3 EPS $1.03
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (UEIC) UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS Reports Q3 Revenue $155.6M
MT
11/04Universal Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
11/04Universal Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021
BU
11/04UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04Universal Electronics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 605 M - -
Net income 2021 15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 500 M 500 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 839
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 38,15 $
Average target price 61,50 $
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul D. Arling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan M. Hackworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Gerald Sheridan Senior Vice President-Engineering
Joseph E. Miketo Senior Vice President-Manufacturing & Operations
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.-29.98%500
SONY GROUP CORPORATION35.97%149 411
PANASONIC CORPORATION6.76%25 547
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-7.04%17 992
SHARP CORPORATION-16.18%6 907
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED94.19%4 022