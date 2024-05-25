Universal Electronics Inc.
Q1 2024 Results
as of March 31, 2024 reported on May 2, 2024
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the periodic reports filed and furnished since then. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: our continued ability to timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers, both near- and long-term; our ability to attract new customers and to successfully capture sales in all markets we serve, including in the home automation, climate control, and connected home markets as anticipated by management; our ability to continue optimizing our manufacturing footprint and realize the lower concentration risks in the time frame and to the extent expected by management; our ability to maintain our market share in the traditional subscription broadcast market as expected by management; our ability to manage through the worldwide inflationary pressures and macroeconomic conditions, including continued lower consumer spending; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development and ordering strategies and patterns that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; our ability to continue to manage our business, inventories and cash flows to achieve our net sales, margins and earnings through financial discipline, operational efficiency, product line management, liquidity requirements, capital expenditures and other investment spending expectations, including our ability to execute on our stock repurchase programs; the Company's continued ability to successfully enforce its patented technology against Roku; the continued fluctuation in our market capitalization; the direct and indirect impact we may experience with respect to our business and financial results and management's ability to anticipate and mitigate the impact stemming from the continued economic uncertainty affecting consumers' confidence and spending, natural disasters or other events beyond our control, public health crises (including an outbreak of infectious disease), governmental actions, including the effects of political unrest, war, terrorist activities, or other hostilities; the effects and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and the effects that changes in or enhanced use of laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of May 2, 2024, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Confidential: Universal Electronics Inc. 2024
2
OUR MISSION
Create smarter living
To create products and technologies that help everyday people easily discover and interact with the devices and services in their home.
Confidential: Universal Electronics Inc. 2024
3
UEI is the global leader in universal control solutions for the home
Our 600+ engineering and R&D team members worldwide design, develop, manufacture, ship and support millions of innovative consumer control products each year offered by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, video services, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.
Confidential: Universal Electronics Inc. 2024
4
UEI at a glance
Confidential: Universal Electronics Inc. 2024
Product Expansion in Growing Climate Control and Home Automation Markets
•
Launched UEI TIDE family of Climate Control products including complete line
of wired and wireless thermostats - as well as new product extensions
- Introduced Butler family of white-label smart home hubs with the latest wireless RF protocols and Matter-certified software
- Award-winning,market leading voice remote control solutions for home entertainment with energy-harvesting features for sustainability
- Showcasing Nevo® on TIDE, a smart home controller running QuickSet Cloud that positions UEI as the leader in home entertainment and climate control
- Broad portfolio of connected sensing and control technologies for the home
Focus on Technology, Product Innovation, and Sustainability
- Industry leading QuickSet ® Cloud for entertainment and smart home control
- Leader in sustainable wireless design with new battery-less remote designs
- Innovator in smart, wireless and connected thermostats and sensing technologies for OEMs
- More than 700 issued and pending patents
Global Scale and Reach
- Vertically integrated across design, development, and manufacturing
- R&D teams in U.S., Europe, China, and India
- Globally diversified manufacturing in Vietnam, China, Mexico & Brazil
Top Tier Customer Base
- Technology licensor to four of top five global Smart TV Brands
- Global market share leader in voice control for Video Service Providers
• Development partner to six of top ten HVAC OEM brands in Climate Control 77
Entertainment Control
Overall home entertainment is still a growth channel
- Primarily driven by SmartTV penetration, growth in streaming services and evolution into hybrid set-top boxes
Traditional pay TV market decline shows signs of stabilizing
- OS and TV platform syndication opportunities
Move to more streaming services
- Both Video-On-Demand as well as live TV streaming
- Subscription (SVOD), Sponsored (AVOD) and Free (FAST)
Business model changes, especially in USA
- AdTech opportunity will increase competition over TV OS
- Operators leveraging broadband to bundle streaming services with dedicated CPE
Advanced TV OS will become aggregator
- Enabling convergence of Live TV, Streaming Video, Cloud Gaming, Smart Home services
Confidential: Universal Electronics Inc. 2024
9
Climate Control Opportunity
Climate control systems are growing and getting smarter
Addressable HVAC market for residential climate control estimated at $1.8B and to be growing at 10.6%
- North America registered the highest growth rate, followed by APAC and Europe.
Market growth is driven by:
- More focus on health, well-being & air quality
Climate• Energy efficiency,Controlrenewables & govt. incentives
• Cloud connected homes opportunity• Industry consolidation
Innovation is accelerating in HVAC systems such as heat
pumps and VRF that require custom control protocols
Industry dynamics that impact growth
- Growing AI and Cloud Intelligence
- Innovation in IoT and wireless sensors
Confidential: Universal Electronics Inc. 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
UEI - Universal Electronics Inc. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2024 00:26:05 UTC.