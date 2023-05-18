Advanced search
    UEIC   US9134831034

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

(UEIC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03:25 2023-05-18 pm EDT
8.785 USD   +1.33%
01:49pUniversal Electronics : UEICs Q123 Investor Presentation
PU
05/15Universal Electronics Inc. to Participate in the B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
BU
05/12B. Riley Cuts Universal Electronics' Price Target to $13 From $22, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Universal Electronics : UEICs Q123 Investor Presentation

05/18/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
Universal Electronics Inc.

Q1 2023 Results

as of March 31, 2023 reported on May 4, 2023

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including net sales, profit margin and earnings trends, estimates and assumptions; our expectations about new product introductions; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include: our continued ability to timely develop and deliver products and technologies that will be accepted by our customers, both near- and long-term; our ability to successfully capture sales in all markets we serve, including in the connected home market as anticipated by management; our ability to successfully restructure our manufacturing footprint and achieve the optimization, lower concentration risks, and sustainable production facility in the time frame and to the extent expected by management; our ability to manage through the continued supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures and macroeconomic conditions, including continued lower consumer spending; our ability to effectively allocate our global product development resources and accelerate moving product service and maintenance to lower cost regions; the continued commitment of our customers to their product development and ordering strategies and patterns that translate into greater demand for our technologies and products as anticipated by management; our ability to continue to manage our business, inventories and cash flows to achieve our net sales, margins and earnings through financial discipline, operational efficiency and product line management; the continued decline in our market capitalization and consequent impairment in our goodwill; the direct and indirect impact we may experience with respect to our business and financial results and management's ability to anticipate and mitigate the impact stemming from the continued economic uncertainty affecting consumers' confidence and spending, natural disasters, public health crises, including the continuation or resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, or governmental actions, including war; the effects and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in our reports filed with the SEC; and the effects that changes in or enhanced use of laws, regulations and policies may have on our business including the impact of trade regulations pertaining to importation of our products. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Further, any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of May 4, 2023, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

OUR MISSION

Create smarter living

To create products and technologies that help everyday people easily discover and interact with the devices and services in their home.

3

UEI is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices

Our employees worldwide design, develop, manufacture, ship and support over 100 millions of innovative consumer products each year offered by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

4

5

Disclaimer

UEI - Universal Electronics Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 17:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 451 M - -
Net income 2023 -69,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,44x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 658
Free-Float 47,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,67 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul D. Arling Chief Financial Officer
Bryan M. Hackworth Controller
Norman Gerald Sheridan Senior Vice President-Engineering
Richard K. Carnifax Senior Vice President-Global Operations
William C. Mulligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.-59.88%111
SONY GROUP CORPORATION28.50%115 709
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION26.16%23 783
LG ELECTRONICS INC.30.64%14 291
SHARP CORPORATION-7.94%4 108
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.29.80%2 873
