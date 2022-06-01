Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Universal Entertainment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6425   JP3126130008

UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(6425)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/01 02:00:00 am EDT
1810.00 JPY   -2.43%
01:43aPhilippine gaming regulator to probe physical takeover of Manila casino
RE
04/14Universal Entertainment Unit Launches Online Gaming Operations in Philippines
MT
02/28Universal Entertainment Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine gaming regulator to probe physical takeover of Manila casino

06/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine gaming authorities said on Wednesday they will probe an incident where representatives of a Japanese casino billionaire entered a Manila casino to take physical control of the premises from its operator.

The Philippines' Supreme Court in April ruled that Kazuo Okada could once again lead the Okada Manila integrated casino-resort as head of its operator Tiger Resorts, a position he was ousted from in 2017 on suspicion of misappropriating $3 million.

But Tiger Resorts has appealed against the Supreme Court ruling and, had refused to vacate the premises pending a decision on its appeal.

Okada Manila went public in the United States in 2021 through a merger with blank-check firm 26 Capital Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $2.5 billion.

Estrella Elamparo, legal counsel for Tiger Resorts, said the May 31 takeover was "illegal and violent", saying Okada's team had taken "by force the physical premises".

A video shared by Tiger Resorts with local broadcaster ANC showed physical skirmishes and verbal confrontation as guards and police escorted casino personnel out of a dark meeting room at the premises.

Manila's Southern Police District office said 37 officers provided assistance to implement the Supreme Court order.

Okada and his Filipino partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The gaming regulator's board will meet on Wednesday to discuss investigating the incident and ensure smooth operations of the casino-resort, the agency's president Alfredo Lim told Reuters.

"I was shocked to read there was violence and intimidation," Lim said.

The 44-hectare (108 acres) Okada Manila, located beside the Manila Bay, features 993 suites and villas, 500 table games and 3,000 electronic gaming machines.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
26 CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. -0.11% 9.87 Delayed Quote.0.20%
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION -2.43% 1810 Delayed Quote.-24.01%
All news about UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
01:43aPhilippine gaming regulator to probe physical takeover of Manila casino
RE
04/14Universal Entertainment Unit Launches Online Gaming Operations in Philippines
MT
02/28Universal Entertainment Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
02/14UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT : Summary of Financial Data and Business Results for the Fiscal Ye..
PU
01/21Universal Entertainment Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended Decemb..
CI
01/10KAZUO OKADA : Philippines court clears Japan casino mogul Okada of fraud charges
RE
202126 CAPITAL ACQUISITION : to Merge With Okada Manila, Combined Firm to go Public
MT
2021UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT : Philippines' Okada Manila to list in U.S. via $2.5 bln SPAC deal
RE
2021Universal Entertainment Says Former Director Loses Supreme Court Appeal Against Company..
MT
2021Universal Entertainment Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Standard Market
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 128 B 998 M 998 M
Net income 2022 7 075 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net Debt 2022 126 B 977 M 977 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 144 B 1 118 M 1 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 408
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Universal Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 855,00 JPY
Average target price 2 675,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Fujimoto Representative Executive Officer
Kenshi Asano Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Seisui Kamigaki Independent Outside Director
Yoshio Otani Independent Outside Director
Masayoshi Miyanaga Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-22.29%1 118
LIGHT & WONDER, INC.-21.25%5 035
SANKYO CO., LTD.43.07%1 942
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-16.16%1 649
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-48.91%433
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-17.05%259