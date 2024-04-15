Universal Entertainment Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of gaming machines, as well as the integrated resort (IR) business and media content business. The Company operates through two business segments. The Gaming Machine business is involved in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pachislot machines, pachinko machines and peripheral equipment. The IR business operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, retail & leasing, entertainment and real estate development in the Philippines. The Company is also involved in the media content business.