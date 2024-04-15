Universal Entertainment : Quarterly Results of TRLEI (Preliminary Report for 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2024)
Quarterly Results of TRLEI
(Preliminary Report for 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2024)
2023
2024 (11)
Unit
1st quarter
Full year
1st quarter
VIP (1)
Ending number/ Averge number of VIP gaming tables
No. of tables
108 / 103
78 / 102
95 / 105
VIP rolling chip volume (2)
Million PHP
132,760
538,738
93,190
VIP rolling chip win (3)
Million PHP
4,508
16,841
2,587
VIP rolling chip win rate
%
3.4
3.1
2.8
Mass Market (4)
Ending number/ Averge number of mass gaming tables
No. of tables
180 / 168
175 / 178
186 / 172
Mass table drop (5) (9)
Million PHP
11,284
40,122
10,293
Mass online table volume (5)
Million PHP
7,021
25,681
2,215
Mass table games win - live (3)
Million PHP
2,965
12,436
2,894
Mass table games win - online (3)
Million PHP
191
426
63
Mass table games win rate - live (9)
%
26.3
26.9
27.9
Mass table games win rate - online
%
2.7
1.7
2.8
Ending number/ Averge number of gaming machines
No. of machines
2,639 / 2,632
2,418 / 2,552
2,566 / 2,563
Gaming machine handle (6)
Million PHP
63,644
242,350
54,155
Gaming machine win (3)
Million PHP
3,906
14,834
3,233
Gaming machine win rate
%
6.1
6.1
6.0
Hotel
Average daily room rate (ADR)
PHP
9,956
9,912
9,951
Hotel occupancy rate (7)
%
83.7
80.2
83.2
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) (8)
PHP
8,334
7,950
8,278
Property visitors
Visitors
1,461,196
5,986,461
1,455,872
Gross gaming revenue
Million PHP
11,570
44,537
VIP table games
Million PHP
4,508
16,841
Mass market table games
Million PHP
3,156
12,862
Gaming machine
Million PHP
3,906
14,834
Other revenue (hotel, food & beverage, retail, entertainment, etc.)
Million PHP
1,038
3,900
Total revenue
12,607
48,437
Million PHP
1,437
5,577
Depreciation
Million PHP
3,326
12,284
Adjusted segment EBITDA (10)
Million PHP
8,777
2,587
2,957
3,233
971
9,747
1,401
2,332
(Note) Unit: PHP (Philippine Peso)
VIP customers play on a rolling chip program, and who typically play in dedicated VIP rooms or gaming areas.
Rolling chip volume is the total volume in the quarter of special chips for VIP wagered and lost by the rolling chip segment.
Win calculated by a combination of each volume (rolling chip volume or table drop or gaming machine handle) and each win rate.
It is shown before gaming taxes, discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.
Mass market customers play table games and slot machines on public gaming floors for cash stakes that are typically lower than those in the VIP segment.
Mass table games drop is the amount of cash to purchase gaming chips that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus gaming chips purchased at the casino cage. TG online gaming volume represents the total amount of wagers placed patrons including any reinvested winnings.
Gaming machine handle is the total amount wagered in gaming machines.
Hotel occupancy rate is calculated based on total rooms available for sale and excludes rooms not available for sale.
RevPAR calculated by dividing total room revenues including retail value of promotional allowances by total rooms available, thereby representing a combination of hotel average daily room rates and occupancy.
Accurate figures of mass table drop for November and December 2023 were not calculated, so the full-year results are for 10 months.
Latest numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

Universal Entertainment Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of gaming machines, as well as the integrated resort (IR) business and media content business. The Company operates through two business segments. The Gaming Machine business is involved in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pachislot machines, pachinko machines and peripheral equipment. The IR business operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, retail & leasing, entertainment and real estate development in the Philippines. The Company is also involved in the media content business.