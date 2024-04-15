Quarterly Results of TRLEI

1

(Preliminary Report for 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2024)

2023

2024 (11)

Unit

1st quarter

Full year

1st quarter

VIP (1)

Ending number/ Averge number of VIP gaming tables

No. of tables

108 / 103

78 / 102

95 / 105

VIP rolling chip volume (2)

Million PHP

132,760

538,738

93,190

VIP rolling chip win (3)

Million PHP

4,508

16,841

2,587

VIP rolling chip win rate

%

3.4

3.1

2.8

Mass Market (4)

Ending number/ Averge number of mass gaming tables

No. of tables

180 / 168

175 / 178

186 / 172

Mass table drop (5) (9)

Million PHP

11,284

40,122

10,293

Mass online table volume (5)

Million PHP

7,021

25,681

2,215

Mass table games win - live (3)

Million PHP

2,965

12,436

2,894

Mass table games win - online (3)

Million PHP

191

426

63

Mass table games win rate - live (9)

%

26.3

26.9

27.9

Mass table games win rate - online

%

2.7

1.7

2.8

Ending number/ Averge number of gaming machines

No. of machines

2,639 / 2,632

2,418 / 2,552

2,566 / 2,563

Gaming machine handle (6)

Million PHP

63,644

242,350

54,155

Gaming machine win (3)

Million PHP

3,906

14,834

3,233

Gaming machine win rate

%

6.1

6.1

6.0

Hotel

Average daily room rate (ADR)

PHP

9,956

9,912

9,951

Hotel occupancy rate (7)

%

83.7

80.2

83.2

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) (8)

PHP

8,334

7,950

8,278

Property visitors

Visitors

1,461,196

5,986,461

1,455,872

Gross gaming revenue

Million PHP

11,570

44,537

VIP table games

Million PHP

4,508

16,841

Mass market table games

Million PHP

3,156

12,862

Gaming machine

Million PHP

3,906

14,834

Other revenue (hotel, food & beverage, retail, entertainment, etc.)

Million PHP

1,038

3,900

Total revenue

12,607

48,437

Million PHP

1,437

5,577

Depreciation

Million PHP

3,326

12,284

Adjusted segment EBITDA (10)

Million PHP

8,777

2,587

2,957

3,233

971

9,747

1,401

2,332

(Notes)

2

(Note) Unit: PHP (Philippine Peso)

  1. VIP customers play on a rolling chip program, and who typically play in dedicated VIP rooms or gaming areas.
  2. Rolling chip volume is the total volume in the quarter of special chips for VIP wagered and lost by the rolling chip segment.
  3. Win calculated by a combination of each volume (rolling chip volume or table drop or gaming machine handle) and each win rate.

It is shown before gaming taxes, discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.

  1. Mass market customers play table games and slot machines on public gaming floors for cash stakes that are typically lower than those in the VIP segment.
  2. Mass table games drop is the amount of cash to purchase gaming chips that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus gaming chips purchased at the casino cage. TG online gaming volume represents the total amount of wagers placed patrons including any reinvested winnings.
  3. Gaming machine handle is the total amount wagered in gaming machines.
  4. Hotel occupancy rate is calculated based on total rooms available for sale and excludes rooms not available for sale.
  5. RevPAR calculated by dividing total room revenues including retail value of promotional allowances by total rooms available, thereby representing a combination of hotel average daily room rates and occupancy.
  6. Accurate figures of mass table drop for November and December 2023 were not calculated, so the full-year results are for 10 months.
  7. Adjusted segment EBITDA = Operating profit/loss + Depreciation + Other adjustments
  8. Latest numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

