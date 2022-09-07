Log in
    UHT   US91359E1055

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST

(UHT)
  Report
09/07/2022
49.04 USD   -1.03%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

09/07/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.71 per share on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings.  The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-realty-income-trust-announces-dividend-301619686.html

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust


© PRNewswire 2022
