    UHT   US91359E1055

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST

(UHT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:25 2022-06-09 am EDT
52.94 USD   +0.72%
Universal health realty income trust announces dividend increase
PR
06/08TRANSCRIPT : Universal Health Realty Income Trust - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/12INSIDER BUY : Universal Health Realty Income Trust
MT
UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

06/09/2022 | 09:18am EDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.71 per share on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.   The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-realty-income-trust-announces-dividend-increase-301565051.html

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust


© PRNewswire 2022
