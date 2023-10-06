Universal Health Services, Inc. specializes in owning and managing health centers. The group provides general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - acute care hospital services (54.8%): as of 25/02/2021, operation of 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 17 free-standing emergency departments, 6 outpatient centers and a surgical hospital located in the United States; - behavioral health services (45.1%): operation of 349 facilities located in the United States (197), the United Kingdom (149) and Puerto Rico (3); - other (0.1%).