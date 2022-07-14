Log in
    UHS   US9139031002

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

(UHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
100.27 USD   -1.74%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, July 25, 2022. There will be a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.   

A live webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.  Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call. 

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. 

