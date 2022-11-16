Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Universal Health Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHS   US9139031002

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

(UHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
126.32 USD   -1.03%
04:16pUniversal health services, inc. announces dividend
PR
11/15WHO chief scientist departs ahead of broader shake-up
RE
11/14UBS Adjusts Universal Health Services Price Target to $113 From $105, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

11/16/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 01, 2022.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-announces-dividend-301680655.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
04:16pUniversal health services, inc. announces dividend
PR
11/15WHO chief scientist departs ahead of broader shake-up
RE
11/14UBS Adjusts Universal Health Services Price Target to $113 From $105, Maintains Sell Ra..
MT
11/10Transcript : Universal Health Services, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 31st A..
CI
11/08UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
11/04Universal health services, inc. to present at two upcoming healthcare conferences
PR
11/02Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Universal Health Services to $126 From $121, ..
MT
10/27SVB Securities Adjusts Universal Health Services' Price Target to $114 From $98, Keeps ..
MT
10/26Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Fade but Stay in Positive Territory Wedne..
MT
10/26Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Trading Higher This Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations