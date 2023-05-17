Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Universal Health Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHS   US9139031002

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

(UHS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
134.40 USD   -0.01%
04:18pUniversal Health Services Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pUniversal health services, inc. announces dividend
PR
10:00aTranscript : Universal Health Services, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

05/17/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-announces-dividend-301827735.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
04:18pUniversal Health Services Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
04:16pUniversal health services, inc. announces dividend
PR
10:00aTranscript : Universal Health Services, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/16Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Universal Health Services to $139 From $124, Main..
MT
05/16Transcript : Universal Health Services, Inc. Presents at RBC Capital Markets ..
CI
05/16Mizuho Securities Adjusts Universal Health Services Price Target to $150 From $140, Mai..
MT
05/12Insider Sell: Universal Health Services
MT
05/12Insider Sell: Universal Health Services
MT
05/12Insider Sell: Universal Health Services
MT
05/09Transcript : Universal Health Services, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Secu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer